Antidiarrhoeals Global Market Report 2022

58 billion in 2021 to $3.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.8%.



The antidiarrheal drugs market consists of sale of antidiarrheal drugs and related services.Diarrhea is a disease affecting digestive parts of the body such as stomach, large intestine and rectum, esophagus, liver, gallbladder and pancreas and causes loose, watery bowel movements.



Loperamide and bismuth subsalicylate are some examples of antidiarrheal drugs.



The main classes of antidiarrhoeals drugs are mucosal protectants and motility modifying drugs.Mucosal protective agents are drugs which safeguard the stomach’s mucosal lining from gastric acid and are employed to cure peptic ulcers.



The different types include OTC drugs, prescription drugs and is used by adults, childrens.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rise in the number of diarrhea cases significantly contributes to the growth of antidiarrheal drugs market.According to UNICEF, diarrhea was the second leading cause of death among children under the age of 5 years that is responsible for killing 760,000 children every year.



Increasing number of diarrheal cases increases the demand for antidiarrheal drugs.



Increase in the use of biologics medicines poses to be a restraint to the antidiarrheal market.Biologics are medicines derived from living organisms like human beings, animals or other microorganisms using biotechnology and are composed of proteins, sugar, nucleic acids or a combination of each of these substances.



Due to their ability to target inaccessible parts using small-molecule therapies, biologics are being preferred over the traditional chemical drugs.This shift is restricting the antidiarrheal drugs market hampering the growth of the market.



For example, to treat Crohn’s Disease, antidiarrheal medications were being used previously, but with the advent of biologics, demand for antidiarrheal diseases has subsided.



Major companies in the antidiarrheal drug market are merging with other companies in the market to increase their reach and market share.Companies merge with or acquire other companies to expand their market share, diversify their product portfolio, or acquire new technologies.



For instance, GlaxoSmithKline agreed to acquire Novartis AG’s 36.5% stake in consumer healthcare business for $ 13 billion with an aim to expand the market.



The antidiarrheal drug industry is governed with regulatory frameworks by agencies such as US Food and Drug Administration Agency (FDA).FDA’s guidelines for antidiarrheal drugs are mentioned within the CFR’s (Code for Federal Regulations) title number 21 under part 335 which gives guidelines for the over the counter (OTC) human use of the antidiarrheal drugs.



The subpart C of the regulation focuses on the labelling aspect of such drugs and mandates a statement of identity, which identifies the product is to be used for diarrhea in order to avoid any improper use of the drug. The FDA also regulates the warnings and directions of use of the drugs which are to be printed on cover of these drugs.



In March 2020, Arcadia Consumer Healthcare, Inc., a USA based pharmaceutical company acquired Kaopectate brand from Sanofi for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition enhanced Sanofi’s product portfolio by providing consumers with simple, efficacious, and high-quality solutions. Sanofi, a France based biopharmaceutical company focused on human health.



The countries covered in the antidiarrhoeals market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





