Astanza Hosts FREE Webinar – How to: Instagram for Laser Businesses

Dallas, TX, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astanza Laser, the leading distributor of advanced laser technology for tattoo removal, hair removal, and other aesthetic treatments, is hosting a free webinar, “How to: Instagram for Laser Businesses,” on March 29th at noon central.

Members of Astanza’s award-winning marketing team will be giving expert insight and key tactics for success on Instagram, the most widely used social media site in the aesthetic industry. The webinar will cover basic tutorials about the app, like setting up a business profile or creating a story and highlight, to more advanced tips such as peak posting times and understanding Instagram’s algorithm. Viewers of all knowledge levels will leave the webinar feeling confident and ready to implement new strategies.

Astanza’s goal for this webinar and its comprehensive library of aesthetic resources is to give entrepreneurs and seasoned business owners the necessary know-how, tools, and industry-specific guidance for successful business growth. In addition to creating brand awareness, Instagram and other social media sites are also essential for attracting leads and filling up appointment books.

“We’re passionate about providing resources and industry knowledge to both current and future aesthetic laser practice owners,” said Brian Hasenbauer, Astanza VP of Marketing. “After receiving numerous questions from clients about how to navigate Instagram, we decided to create this in-depth webinar to educate others. After all, partnering with people and helping them launch and grow their businesses is what we do best.”

In the upcoming webinar, viewers will learn how to set up a business Instagram account properly, learn the basic features of posting, optimize their profiles, understand the algorithm, grow their online presence, and increase overall engagement.

Astanza helps people worldwide launch and expand aesthetic laser businesses with ease. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to learn from the leaders in aesthetic laser technology, service, training, and marketing support. Tune in live on March 29 at noon central time or register to receive a recording in your inbox after the webinar.

