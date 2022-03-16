Global Gambling Market Opportunities and Strategies Report 2022-2030: Shift In Interests Towards Online And Physical Sportsbook Betting

Dublin, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gambling Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030, By Type, Channel Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gambling market reached a value of nearly $465,763.9 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $465,763.9 million in 2020 to $674,703.9 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.7%. The market is expected to grow from $674,703.9 million in 2025 to $895,720.3 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 5.8%.



The gambling market consists of sales of gambling services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate gambling facilities, such as casinos, bingo halls, video gaming terminals, lotteries, and off-track sports betting. Gambling is the act of wagering money or something of value on an event with an uncertain outcome that is not under gambler control, with an intent of winning money.



Growth in the historic period resulted from growth of the experience economy, favorable visa policies and new initiatives, emerging markets growth, growth in female gamblers, rapid urbanization, legalization of gambling and rise in mobile gambling.



Going forward, legalization of gambling, changing consumer gambling habits and use of social media are expected to drive the market. Stringent government regulations on gambling, demographic changes and problem gambling are major factors that could hinder the growth of the gambling market in the future.



The gambling market is segmented by type into casino, lotteries, sports betting and others. The lotteries market was the largest segment of the gambling market by type, accounting for 52.5% of the total market in 2020. Going forward, sports betting segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the gambling market, at a CAGR of 8.4%.



The gambling market is also segmented by channel type into offline, online and virtual reality (VR). The offline market was the largest segment of the gambling market by channel type, accounting for 88.0% of the total market in 2020. Going forward, the virtual reality (VR) segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the gambling market, at a CAGR of 17.7%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global gambling market, accounting for 38.2% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the gambling market will be Middle East and Eastern Europe, where growth will be at CAGRs of 12.0% and 10.8% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and South America, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 10.1% and 9.9% respectively.



The gambling market is relatively fragmented, with a large number of players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 20.10% of the total market in 2020. This can be due to the existence of number of local players in the market serving customers in particular geographies.

China Welfare Lottery was the largest competitor with 10.85% of the market, followed by The Hong Kong Jockey Club with 6.01%, MGM Resorts International with 0.62%, Crown resorts with 0.51%, Caesars Entertainment Corporation with 0.50%, Las Vegas Sands Corporation with 0.49%, Melco International Development Ltd. with 0.31%, Genting Group with 0.30%, Wynn Resorts Ltd. with 0.27%, and Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited with 0.23%.



The top opportunities in the gambling market segmented by type will arise in the lotteries segment, which will gain $113,324.9 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the gambling market segmented by channel type will arise in the offline segment, which will gain $155,521.3 million of global annual sales by 2025. The gambling market size will gain the most in China at $29,826.3 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the gambling market includes investing in gambling games that use AR and VR technology, adopt advanced technologies to introduce live casinos, introduce hybrid games to drive engagement, adopt advanced security measures to prevent fraud, adopt cryptocurrencies to improve transparency in transactions, provide large-format slot machines, integrate robots with artificial intelligence, invest in providing mobile gambling services, offering offshore betting services, employ big data analytics, invest in branded slot games and gambling services through smart watch applications.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Gambling Market Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction

6.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.2. Segmentation By Type

6.3. Segmentation By Channel Type



7. Gambling Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Segmentation By Type

7.2.1. Casino

7.2.2. Lotteries

7.2.3. Sports Betting

7.2.4. Others

7.3. Segmentation By Channel Type

7.3.1. Offline Gambling

7.3.2. Online Gambling

7.3.3. Virtual Reality (VR) Gambling



8. Gambling Market, Supply Chain Analysis

8.1.1. Resources

8.1.2. Gambling Services Providers

8.1.3. Other Service Providers

8.1.4. End Users



9. Gambling Market, Product/Service Analysis - Product/Service Examples



10. Gambling Market Customer Information

10.1. Shift In Interests Towards Online And Physical Sportsbook Betting

10.2. Gamblers Will Return To Casinos Post COVID-19

10.3. Online Gambling Is the Most Popular Gambling Behavior

10.4. Mobile Devices Have Become the Most Popular Gambling Medium

10.5. Betting Over Legal Sportsbooks Is The Most Popular Gambling Behavior

10.6. Casinos Are Considering Adopting Skill-Based Games To Attract New Gamers

10.7. Most Social Gamblers Have Not Faced Issues From Their Gambling Activity

10.8. Australians Are Concerned About Over Exposure To Gambling Advertisements

10.9. The National Lottery Draws Are The Most Popular Gambling Activity

10.10. Rise In Gambling Activity Among Singapore Residents

10.11. Americans Believe That Sports Gambling Is Moral, But Illegal

10.12. Increased Funding For Problem Gambling Services In The United States



11. Gambling Market Trends And Strategies

11.1. Adoption Of Augmented and Virtual Reality In Casinos

11.2. Increase In Gambling Legislations

11.3. Live Casinos

11.4. Hybrid Games

11.5. Security In Online Gambling

11.6. Cryptocurrency In Gambling

11.7. Large-Format Slot Machines

11.8. Sports Betting Bots

11.9. Mobile Gambling

11.10. Online Casinos

11.11. Offshore Sports Betting

11.12. Big Data Analytics in Sports Betting

11.13. Branded Slots

11.14. Slots On Smart Watches



12. Gambling Market Opportunity Assessment, PESTEL Analysis

12.1. Political

12.1.1. Favorable Tourism Policies

12.1.2. Political Changes

12.1.3. Government Policies

12.1.4. Tax Laws

12.2. Economic

12.2.1. Disposable Incomes

12.2.2. Interest Rates

12.3. Social

12.3.1. Changing Demographics

12.4. Technological

12.4.1. Technological Advances

12.5. Environmental

12.5.1. Extreme Weather Conditions

12.6. Legal

12.6.1. Legality Of Gambling



13. Gambling Market Regulatory Landscape



14. Emergence of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Gambling

14.1. Augmented Reality (AR)

14.2. Virtual Reality (VR)



15. Illegal Gambling Market



16. Gambling Competitions

16.1. World Series Of Poker

16.2. DraftKings Championship Series

16.3. World Casino Championship



17. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Gambling Market

17.1. Introduction

17.2. Closure of Land Casinos

17.3. Shift Towards Online Gambling

17.4. Impact On Companies

17.5. Future Outlook



Companies Mentioned





China Welfare Lottery

The Hong Kong Jockey Club

MGM Resorts International

Crown Resorts

Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Las Vegas Sands Corporation

Melco International Development Ltd.

Genting Group

Wynn Resorts Ltd.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tre4fb

