Antiobesity Global Market Report 2022

New York, March 16, 2022

Ltd. and Novo Nordisk A/S.



The global antiobesity market is expected to grow from $2.73 billion in 2021 to $3.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.4%.



The anti-obesity market consists of sales of anti-obesity drugs and related services. This industry includes establishments that produce pharmacological agents that reduce or control overweight.



The main classes of drugs in anti-obesity are peripherally acting anti obesity drugs and centrally acting anti obesity drugs.Antiobesity medications with a peripheral effect help people lose weight without influencing the brain or decreasing their appetite.



It blocks pancreatic lipase and hinders fat breakdown in the gastrointestinal tract, lowering fat absorption through the intestine. The different types of drugs include prescription drugs (Rx), OTC drugs and involves various medications such as monotherapies, polytherapies.



North America was the largest region in the anti-obesity market in 2021.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Obesity is a major public health concern globally.Globally, prevalence rate of obesity is increasing every year.



According to WHO, more than 1.9 billion adults over the age of 18 years were overweight of which over 650 million were obese and 38 million children under the age of 5 were overweight or obese in 2019. This can be attributed to increased consumption of processed and unhealthy food, lack of physical activity and lack of awareness on the risks of obesity. As a result, the demand for anti-obesity drugs is bound to increase in the future thus, driving market growth.



Obesity is a major health problem worldwide which is caused from leading a sedentary lifestyle and consumption of unhealthy food.Though various anti-obesity drugs have been approved and are available in the USA, European Union, Australia, and Japan to treat obesity and overweight.



It has been observed that these drugs have various adverse effects on patients undergoing treatment for obesity.Adverse effects include low blood pressure and blood glucose, incontinence, insomnia, nausea, diarrhea and others.



For instance, Sibutramine and its combination drugs sold under various brands was recalled in various countries due to various side effects including heart attack in consumers. These factors restraint the growth of anti-obesity drugs market.



Pharmaceutical industry is witnessing an increase in the number of mergers and acquisition among companies developing drugs for metabolic disorders such as obesity, diabetes and others.This is a strategy of pharmaceutical companies to strengthen their drug portfolio in metabolic diseases and launch safe and effective drugs in the market.



For instance, Evotec AG and Novo Nordisk entered into a strategic alliance to be able to discover and develop drug molecules to treat metabolic disorders including obesity, diabetes and other associated disorders.



The countries covered in the anti-obesity market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





