Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services (SATS) Market to Rise at 5.5% CAGR during 2021-2028; Growing Application in Automotive Electronics and 5G to Advance Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services (SATS) market size hit USD 30.71 billion in 2020. The market valuation is poised to increase from USD 31.86 billion in 2021 to USD 46.24 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.5% during the projected period. The market is slated to garner significant momentum from the expanding consumer tech sector. Additionally, growing advances in automotive electronics and 5G technology will favor the market growth in the forthcoming years, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled “Software-Defined Data Center Market, 2021-2028”.

Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services (SATS), a vital component of the chipmaking process, are experiencing robust demand, as the application scope of electronics continues to expand. This demand is being mainly observed across consumer electronics, automotive, and IT & telecom sectors. Demand for power-efficient devices, portable electronics, cloud-based services, and other digital technologies creates a promising outlook for SATS providers.

Companies Operating in Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services (SATS) Market

Amkor Technology (U.S)

ASE Group (Taiwan)

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Unisem (M) Berhad (Malaysia)

Powertech Technology Inc. (Taiwan)

Integra Technologies (U.S.)

UTAC (Singapore)

Tianshui Huatian Technology Co., Ltd (China)

King Yuan ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. (Taiwan)

Chipbond Technology Corporation (Taiwan)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES U.S. Inc. (U.S.)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (Taiwan)

Walton Advanced Engineering Inc. (Taiwan)

Lingsen Precision Industries, LTD. (Taiwan)

Teledyne Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Formosa Advanced Technologies Co., Ltd (Taiwan)

Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services (SATS) Market Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 5.5% 2028 Value Projection USD 46.24 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 30.17 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Service type, Application, Geographically Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services (SATS) Market Growth Drivers Expanding Consumer Electronics Sector to Propel SATS Market Forward Asia Pacific to Record Stellar Growth backed by Robust Semiconductor Industry





COVID-19 Impact

Disruptions in Semiconductor Industry and Chip Shortages Affected Market Growth during 2020

Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services (SATS) market growth experienced a considerable slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. The same can be attributed to supply chain uncertainty and the shutdown of electronics manufacturing facilities in most parts of the world, especially during 2020. The International Data Corporation (IDC) reports that the global semiconductor industry revenue declined by approximately 6% in 2020.

However, to address the rising chip shortage, several major electronics companies were seen setting up new assembly and testing facilities. For instance, Tata Sons Private Limited plans to set up new assembly and testing units across three Indian states – Karnataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu – with a USD 300 million investment.

Market Segments

On the basis of service type, the market share is bifurcated into assembly and packaging and testing.

In terms of application, the market share is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive electronics, communication, computing and networking, and industrial.

Geographically, the market share is broken down into North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East & Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Report Coverage

The report offers:

Major growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

Comprehensive insights into the global as well as regional developments.

List of key industry players.

Major strategies adopted by the market players.

Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints

Expanding Consumer Electronics Sector to Propel SATS Market Forward

Continuous technological developments in the consumer electronics sector, fueled by never-ending consumer expectations, remain the major driver for the global Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services (SATS) market growth. Consumer techs such as smartphones, smart wearables, smart home devices as well as household appliances is experiencing rapid adoption worldwide. Additionally, the rising trend of smart homes and home automation are creating favorable opportunities for SATS companies. This is because these advanced technologies and use-cases require efficient, low-power chips. The aforementioned factors along with the expansion of 5G technology will strengthen the market outlook.

However, the high capital investment required to set up assembling and testing facilities could hamper the market expansion to some extent.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Record Stellar Growth backed by Robust Semiconductor Industry

Asia Pacific generated USD 14.54 billion in terms of annual revenue in 2020 and will continue to dominate Semiconductor Assembly and Test Services (SATS) market share during the forecast duration. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), about 80% of semiconductor assembly and testing is done in Asian countries. The expanding auto sector in the region along with the proliferating consumer tech sector will drive the regional market.

North America is a highly lucrative market for SATS, led by the presence of some of the world’s major semiconductor manufacturers in the region, especially in the U.S. Meanwhile, the market in Europe will experience notable growth on account of rising 5G adoption.

Industry Development

July 2021: Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. unveiled XDFOI - a new line of high-density fanout packaging solutions. These products are reliable, cost-effective, and offer high-integration interconnection of chips to enable cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing.

Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 on Semiconductor assembly and test services (SATS) Market Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Global Semiconductor assembly and test services (SATS) Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only)

6.1. Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments



Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

Primary Interview Responses

Annexure / Appendix Global Semiconductor assembly and test services (SATS) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Service Type (USD Bn) Assembly and Packaging Testing By Application (USD Bn) Communication Automotive Electronics Industrial Consumer Electronics Computing and Networking By Region (USD Bn) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America North America Semiconductor assembly and test services (SATS) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2017-2028 By Service Type (USD Bn) Assembly and Packaging Testing By Application (USD Bn) Communication Automotive Electronics Industrial Consumer Electronics Computing and Networking By Country (USD Bn) U.S. By Application Communication Automotive Electronics Industrial Consumer Electronics Computing and Networking Canada By Application Communication Automotive Electronics Industrial Consumer Electronics Computing and Networking Mexico By Application Communication Automotive Electronics Industrial Consumer Electronics Computing and Networking



TOC Continued…!

