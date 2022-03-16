New York, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antiemetics And Antinauseants Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245033/?utm_source=GNW





The global antiemetics and antinauseants market is expected to grow from $7.23 billion in 2021 to $ 7.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $9.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8%.



The antiemetics and antinauseants market consists of sale of antiemetic and antinauseant drugs and related services.Antiemetic and antinauseant drugs prevent, control or treat, nausea and vomiting caused in general or by other medications, frequent motion sickness, infections, stomach flu or chemotherapy.



These drugs block signal messages to the part of the brain that controls nausea and vomiting thus reducing the symptoms of nausea or vomiting.



The main types of drugs in antiemetics and antinauseants are dopamine antagonists, nk1 receptor antagonist, antihistamines (h1 histamine receptor antagonists), cannabinoids, benzodiazepines, anticholinergics, steroids, 5-ht3 receptor antagonists and others.A dopamine antagonist, also referred as an anti-dopaminergic or a dopamine receptor antagonist, is a medication that works by blocking dopamine receptors.



It is used in chemotherapy, motion sickness, gastroenteritis, general anaesthetics, opioid analgesics, dizziness, pregnancy, food poisoning, emotional stress, others and implemented in various sectors such as hospital, medical center, clinic, research institutes.



North America was the largest region in the drugs for antiemetics and antinauseants market in 2021.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The antiemetics and antinauseants market is driven by the increase in the prevalence rate of cancer.Chemotherapy is one of the most recommended treatment to cure cancer, and chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) are some of the side effects of the treatment.



Antiemetics can help prevent CINV in about 60%-70% of patients. According to the WHO reports, the incidence of cancer globally has risen to 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths. According to another report by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 650,000 cancer patients in the USA receive chemotherapy in an outpatient oncology clinic each year. The CINV caused by chemotherapy treatments is cured by using antiemetic and antinauseant drugs like Dolasetron (Anzemet), Ranitidine (Zantac) and other serotonin 5-HT3 receptor types of antagonists. Increase in the incidence of cancer will increase demand for antiemetics and antinauseants, thereby driving revenue for market.



Lack of awareness about the variety of antiemetic and antinauseant drugs that are available in the market among the practitioners restrains the market.Despite the presence of a range of drugs, the practitioners prescribe the similar drugs to treat patients with different conditions of nausea.



Popularity of only a few drugs leads to lower the demand of other drugs and thus restricts the overall growth of this market. For example, the American Society of Clinical Oncology released its first guideline in the ‘Choosing Wisely’ (CW) campaign to prevent and discourage the overuse of expensive and similar kind of antiemetic drugs for all ailments.



Manufacturers are exploiting nanotechnology in the antiemetics and antinauseants market to deliver therapeutic agents to specific targeted sites in a controlled manner through Nano medicine and Nano delivery systems.Nano medicine is the medical application of nanotechnology which uses nanoparticles to enhance the action of the drug in treatment and nanotechnology is the design, characterization, production, and application of devices, structures and systems by controlled manipulation of size and shape at the nanometer scale.



The antiemetic and antinauseant drugs manufacturers are inclining more towards the use of Nano medicine or Nano drug to make the drug effective and increase their revenues. For instance, Merck & Co., an American multinational pharmaceutical company manufactured Aprepitant under the brand name Emend. It is first FDA-approved drug for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) that uses nanotechnology to increase the absorption of the drug more easily and efficiently.



The antiemetics and antinauseants market is regulated by government agencies such as US Food and Drug Administration. In the USA, title 21 of Food and Drug Administration department of health and human services, U.S., part 336, contains conditions that all the Antiemetic and Antinauseant drugs are required to fulfill in order to remain in the market such as definition, regulations, and regulations related to labeling of the antiemetic drug products.



The countries covered in the antiemetics and antinauseants market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





