US Department of Defense (DoD) FY 2022 Budget Request for Helicopters - RDT&E Opportunities for the Development of High-speed Vertical Takeoff and Landing (HSVTOL)

This research service focuses on the US Department of Defense (DoD) FY 2022 budget request for helicopters. An analysis of research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; operations and maintenance (O&M); and other services is also presented. Helicopter contract activity and participating companies for FY 2021 are included.



The US DoD 2022 helicopter budget request comprises the Army, the Navy/Marine Corps', the Air Force/Space Force, and Joint Service spending plans - all of which are included in the scope of the study. The base year for financial spending is 2020, and the market forecast runs from 2021 to 2026. The 2022 US DoD request may encounter opposition from both sides of the political aisle. This research service examines the defense departments and agencies that offer the best opportunities for companies participating in the US DoD helicopters market.



The research includes market drivers and restraints that shed light on some budget numbers, and it clarifies why some projects and programs are prioritized over others. The study assists in understanding the focus of the US DoD and the products and services it is likely to require in future. Market research was conducted through secondary and primary sources, and it combines both quantitative and qualitative information. Insight is provided into current and anticipated program spending, which will help firms identify growth opportunities and formulate go-to-market strategies to help them increase their market share.



The purpose of this study is to highlight the US DoD's helicopter spending and technology trends. The research service includes market trends and future concepts that shed light on some spending numbers and the importance of participating in helicopter programs. While the market is mature, there are signs that steady growth and new concepts are ahead, and this study outlines and provides commentary regarding these anticipated developments.



Companies Mentioned





Bell Helicopter

Bell-Boeing

Boeing

Lockheed Martin Sikorsky





