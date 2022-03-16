US Department of Defense (DoD) FY 2022 Budget Request for Helicopters - RDT&E Opportunities for the Development of High-speed Vertical Takeoff and Landing (HSVTOL)

Dublin, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US DoD Helicopters Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service focuses on the US Department of Defense (DoD) FY 2022 budget request for helicopters. An analysis of research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; operations and maintenance (O&M); and other services is also presented. Helicopter contract activity and participating companies for FY 2021 are included.
The US DoD 2022 helicopter budget request comprises the Army, the Navy/Marine Corps', the Air Force/Space Force, and Joint Service spending plans - all of which are included in the scope of the study. The base year for financial spending is 2020, and the market forecast runs from 2021 to 2026. The 2022 US DoD request may encounter opposition from both sides of the political aisle. This research service examines the defense departments and agencies that offer the best opportunities for companies participating in the US DoD helicopters market.
The research includes market drivers and restraints that shed light on some budget numbers, and it clarifies why some projects and programs are prioritized over others. The study assists in understanding the focus of the US DoD and the products and services it is likely to require in future. Market research was conducted through secondary and primary sources, and it combines both quantitative and qualitative information. Insight is provided into current and anticipated program spending, which will help firms identify growth opportunities and formulate go-to-market strategies to help them increase their market share.
The purpose of this study is to highlight the US DoD's helicopter spending and technology trends. The research service includes market trends and future concepts that shed light on some spending numbers and the importance of participating in helicopter programs. While the market is mature, there are signs that steady growth and new concepts are ahead, and this study outlines and provides commentary regarding these anticipated developments.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the US DoD Helicopters Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. What You Need To Know First
- Trends
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Helicopter Platforms
- Helicopters by Department
- Key Competitors
- Key Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Spending Forecast
- Spending Forecast Analysis and Contracting Trends
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share by OEM
- Competitive Share Analysis
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Attack Helicopters
- Attack Helicopters, AH-64 Apache
- Attack Helicopters, AH-1Z Viper
- Attack Helicopters, AH/MH-6 Little Bird
- Attack Helicopters, FARA
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Utility Helicopters
- Utility Helicopters, UH-60 Black Hawk
- Utility Helicopters, SH-60 Seahawk
- Utility Helicopters, UH-1Y Venom
- Utility Helicopters, UH-72 Lakota
- Utility Helicopters, TH-73A Advanced Helicopter Training Systems (AHTSs)
- Utility Helicopters, VH-92A Presidential Transport
- Utility Helicopters, MH-139 Grey Wolf
- Utility Helicopters, FLRAA
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Heavy-lift Helicopters
- Heavy-lift Helicopters, CH-47 Chinook
- Heavy-lift Helicopters, CH-53K King Stallion
- Heavy-lift Helicopters, V-22 Osprey
- Heavy-lift Helicopters, HSVTOL
- Joint Heavy-Lift (JHL) Program
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Programs
- Program Funding by Department
- Program Funding by Platform
- Program Funding by Type
- US DoD Helicopter Programs
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Contracts
- Contract Value by Participant
- Contract Value by Department
- Contract Value by Funding Type
- Contract Value by Platform
- US DoD Helicopter Army Contracts
- US DoD Helicopter Navy/Marine Corps' Contracts
- US DoD Helicopter Air Force Contracts
- US DoD Helicopter Joint Contracts
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) Technology for Next-generation Aircraft
- Growth Opportunity 2 - RDT&E Opportunities for the Development of High-speed Vertical Takeoff and Landing (HSVTOL) Technology
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Digital Engineering for Game-changing Sustainment and Maintenance of Legacy Platforms
10. Conclusions
11. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
- Why Now?
12. List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- Bell Helicopter
- Bell-Boeing
- Boeing
- Lockheed Martin Sikorsky
