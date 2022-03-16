LGI Homes Opens Phoenix Area Community in Buckeye

PHOENIX, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of Terravista, its newest community in the Phoenix market. Located in Buckeye, Arizona, this incredible new community offers brand-new single-family homes filled with upgrades, minutes from major employers and popular amenities.



Located off AZ-85, LGI Homes at Terravista offers homebuyers a variety of new construction homes ranging from 1,174 to 2,488 square feet. Each home includes the coveted CompleteHome™ interior package, providing upgrades like granite countertops, a full suite of energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, a kitchen outlet with USB charging capability, and professional front yard landscaping, all at no additional cost. Paired with these spectacular upgrades, the floor plan lineup also showcases covered back patios, spacious bedrooms, and open-concept layouts.

Homeowners will love access to the family-friendly amenities within the community, including a half basketball court, children’s playground, barbecue grills, picnic area, and large green space. These community amenities are perfect for spending time with friends and family. Just outside of the community lies even more adventure – outdoor enthusiasts will love access to hiking and biking at Skyline Regional Park and Estrella Mountain Regional Park, while sports fanatics will enjoy close proximity to State Farm Stadium and Chase Field.

New homes start in the $330s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (866) 694-1896 ext 505 or visit LGIHomes.com/Terravista.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

