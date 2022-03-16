Nug Cannabis Franchise Welcomes New Franchisee Through Cannabis10x Franchise Brokerage

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nug is a premier, vertically integrated, award-winning cannabis dispensary franchise chain based in California that is positioned to scale nationally with the help of cannabis franchise brokerage Cannabis10x.

Cannabis10x Brand Ambassador Evelyn Romero, who assists new franchise candidates explore the cannabis space, introduced this new franchisee to the Nug brand. Her candidate took a strong interest in the growth opportunity offered by Nug and scheduled a discovery day where potential franchisee candidates tour the Nug facilities, meet the corporate team and experience what it's like to own their very own Nug dispensary.

Co-founders of Cannabis10x, Jason Tropf and Holly Ford, have gone to great length to find the strongest founding teams in the cannabis industry and convert them to franchisors to ease the entry for newcomers to the industry. Using a world-class team that has franchised brands including Sbarros, Five Guys, Panda Express, Haagan Dazs, 7/11 and over 2,000 other franchise concepts, franchisees can rest assured that they will experience an unparalleled franchise experience.

With one of the largest indoor cultivation facilities in the state, Nug is a well-positioned brand, offering this new franchisee the benefits of control of their entire supply chain. This will help them enter the market at a favorable position right out of the gate, where it counts most for a new business, the margins.

Not only will the new franchisee have a very well-received grand opening, having a recognized product line already distributed across the entire state, but they have the advantage of having the team behind them that worked on forming the cannabis state law.

With new states opening up on a regular basis, new franchisees can expect to get first dibs on favorable new territories as they become available. Some of the most challenging markets can be some of the most lucrative opportunities. New states often favor established cannabis business owners from other states, in hopes that the expertise will transfer with the more seasoned operators. This is where partnering with a brand like Nug can be incredibly useful in your state.

Not only will Nug assist in training, site selection, store build-out, best-selling product inventory, vendor relationships and licensing, but through the Cannabis10x wrap-around service vendors and M&A activity, they will be on a team that wrote the cannabis bill in several states that ensures a truly smooth, turn-key growth vehicle across the nation.

For more information including startup costs, available locations and more, we ask strong candidates to visit cannabis10x.com/nug or email franchise@cannabis10x.com

Nug and Cannabis10x welcome their new franchisee to the Team!

