StorageVault Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Common Shares and Debentures

TORONTO, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault” or the “Corporation”) (SVI-TSX) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional acceptance from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) to conduct a Normal Course Issuer Bid (“NCIB”) to purchase for cancellation, during the 12-month period starting March 18, 2022: (i) up to 18,931,054 of the outstanding common shares of the Corporation (the “Common Shares”), representing 5% of the 378,621,086 Common Shares outstanding; (ii) outstanding 5.75% senior unsecured hybrid debentures of the Corporation issued in July 2020 and due on January 31, 2026 (“2020 Debentures”) in the aggregate principal amount of $3,750,000, representing 5% of the currently outstanding $75,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2020 Debentures; and (iii) outstanding 5.50% senior unsecured hybrid debentures of the Corporation issued in July 2021 and due on September 30, 2026 (“2021 Debentures” and collectively, with the 2020 Debentures, the “Debentures”) in the aggregate principal amount of $2,875,000, representing 5% of the currently outstanding $57,500,000 aggregate principal amount of 2021 Debentures‎. Each NCIB will end on March 17, 2023, unless the maximum amount of Common Shares or Debentures, as applicable, is purchased before then or StorageVault provides earlier notice of termination. StorageVault will not acquire through the facilities of the TSX more than 62,807 Common Shares, $11,700 aggregate principal amount of 2020 Debentures or $20,400 aggregate principal amount 2021 Debentures, during a trading day, being 25% of the average daily trading volume of the Common Shares (251,231), 2020 Debentures ($46,800) and 2021 Debentures ($81,600), respectively, on the TSX from January 26, 2022 until February 28, 2022, subject to certain prescribed exceptions. The stock symbol on the TSX for the Common Shares, 2020 Debentures and 2021 Debentures is SVI, SVI.DB and SVI.DB.B, respectively.

The purchase and payment for the Common Shares and Debentures will be made by StorageVault through the facilities of the TSX or alternative trading systems. National Bank Financial Inc. has been selected as StorageVault’s agent for the NCIB. The price paid for the Common Shares or Debentures, as applicable, will be, subject to NCIB pricing rules contained in securities laws, the prevailing market price of such Common Shares or Debentures, as applicable, on the TSX at the time of such purchase. StorageVault intends to fund the purchases out of available cash.

StorageVault believes that the market price of its Common Shares and Debentures may not reflect their underlying value and the Board of Directors has authorized this initiative because, in the Board’s opinion, the proposed purchase of Common Shares and Debentures pursuant to the NCIB constitutes an appropriate use of StorageVault’s funds, and the repurchase of its Common Shares and Debentures is one way of creating securityholder value.

To the knowledge of StorageVault, no director, senior officer or other insider of StorageVault currently intends to sell any Common Shares or Debentures under the NCIB. However, sales by such persons through the facilities of the TSX may occur if the personal circumstances of any such person changes or any such person makes a decision unrelated to these NCIB purchases. The benefits to any such person whose Common Shares or Debentures are purchased would be the same as the benefits available to all other holders whose Common Shares or Debentures are purchased.

StorageVault conducted a previous NCIB for up to 18,312,741 Common Shares and $3,750,000 2020 Debentures through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange, which NCIB ended on January 24, 2022. Pursuant to the previous Common Share NCIB, StorageVault purchased an aggregate of 875,615 Common Shares, at a volume weighted average price of $5.11 per Common Share, and no 2020 Debentures were purchased.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates 230 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 197 of these locations plus over 4,500 portable storage units representing over 10.8 million rentable square feet on over 630 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

