OTC Markets Group Welcomes Whitehorse Gold Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WHG; OTCQX: WHGDF), a gold exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.



Whitehorse Gold Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “WHGDF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Gordon Neal, Whitehorse Gold CEO and Director, commented: "We are very pleased to be graduating to the OTCQX Market as this will provide our valued U.S. investors with greater liquidity and execution services. It will also help us to enhance our visibility among U.S. and global investors as we continue to explore and advance our high-grade Skukum Gold Project in Yukon, Canada."

Dorsey & Whitney LLP acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Whitehorse Gold Corp.

Whitehorse Gold Corp. is a gold exploration and development company focused on its 100% owned Skukum Gold Project located in the Whitehorse Mining District, Yukon.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

