Dream Finders Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings and Full Year 2021 Results

| Source: Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Dream Finders Homes, Inc.

Jacksonville, Florida, UNITED STATES

Pre-tax Income Increases 88% for Full Year 2021
Total Company Revenues Increase 70% for Full Year 2021
Largest Backlog in Company History Valued at Nearly $3 Billion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (the “Company” or “DFH”) (NASDAQ: DFH), one of the nation’s fastest growing companies, announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights (As Compared to Fourth Quarter 2020)

  • Backlog of sold homes increased 163.2% to 6,381 homes valued at $2.9 billion, both Company records, compared to 2,424 homes valued at $865.1 million. McGuyer Homebuilders, Inc. (“MHI”), acquired on October 1, 2021, contributed 1,734 homes valued at $1.0 billion
  • Home building revenues increased 84.4% to $850.1 million from $461.0 million
  • Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues increased 60 basis points to 16.2% from 15.6%
  • Pre-tax income attributable to DFH increased 86.6% to $71.4 million, compared to $38.2 million
  • Average sales price of homes closed increased 28.4% to $440,939 from $343,305
  • Home closings increased 46.6% to 1,960 from 1,337 homes
  • Net new orders increased 42.3% to 1,974 from 1,387

Full Year 2021 Highlights (As Compared to Full Year 2020)

  • Home building revenues increased 70.0% to $1.9 billion from $1.1 billion
  • Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues increased 140 basis points to 16.0% from 14.6%
  • Pre-tax income attributable to DFH increased 87.9% to $148.6 million, compared to $79.1 million
  • Average sales price of homes closed increased 8.8% to $389,094 from $357,633
  • Home closings increased 54.5% to 4,874 from 3,154 homes
  • Net new orders increased 62.5% to 6,804 from 4,186
  • Active community count increased 62.7% to 205 from 126
  • Controlled lot pipeline increased 99.7% to 38,495 as of December 31, 2021, from 19,276 at December 31, 2020
  • Return on participating equity was 44.3% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 47.0% for the year ended December 31, 2020

Acquisition of MHI

On October 1, 2021, the Company completed its acquisition of Texas based homebuilder, MHI. The acquisition allowed the Company to expand operations in the largest housing market in the U.S. It also provided DFH with a platform to capitalize on its land-light acquisition strategy and to achieve significant scale.

The following table shows MHI’s contribution to the Company for the fourth quarter of 2021:

  
Q4 2021 (unaudited) 
Results and Operating Data (In thousands): Units:  
Revenues$361,138  Net new orders579 
Cost of sales 308,866  Home closings689 
Gross margin 52,272     
Gross margin % 14.5%     
SG&A 29,755     
SG&A % of revenue 8.2%     
Net income 23,966     
Net income % 6.6%     
      

Management Commentary

Patrick Zalupski, Dream Finders Homes Chairman and CEO, said, “We concluded the fourth quarter and full year 2021 with record results, achieving revenue growth of 85% and 70% respectively, despite the sustained, well-known industry-wide labor, material, and supply chain challenges that remain prevalent to date. We closed 4,874 homes during the year, representing 33% organic growth. Overall growth was 55%, inclusive of the strategic MHI acquisition, which granted DFH immediate access to the robust Texas markets. I am proud of our team and the effort they put forth that has allowed us to achieve an outstanding year. I look forward to a great year of execution in 2022 and to sharing additional details in my upcoming shareholder letter.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Home building revenues for the fourth quarter 2021 increased 84.4% to $850.1 million, compared to $461.0 million in the same year-ago quarter. Home closings increased 46.6% to 1,960, compared to 1,337 in the same year-ago quarter. Average sales price (“ASP”) of homes closed for the fourth quarter 2021 was $440,939, compared to $343,305 in the same year-ago quarter, primarily due to home price appreciation and our acquisition of MHI, which contributed 689 closings to the fourth quarter at an ASP of $532,243.

Home building gross margin in the fourth quarter 2021 improved 60 basis points to 16.2%, compared to 15.6% in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in gross margin percentage was primarily attributable to home price appreciation outpacing cost inflation as well as lower cost of funds from the legacy operations offset by slightly lower margins on home closings contributed by MHI in the fourth quarter of 14.5%.

SG&A as a percent of home sales revenues was 7.2% in the fourth quarter 2021, compared to 7.5% in the same year-ago quarter, primarily as a result of economies of scale.

Net new orders in the fourth quarter 2021 increased 42.3% to 1,974, compared to 1,387 in the same year-ago quarter, primarily due to increased community count. The cancellation rate remains within industry averages at 12.2% for the year ended December 31, 2021, down, when compared to 12.8% in the same year-ago period. At the end of the fourth quarter 2021, the Company had the largest backlog in Company history with 6,381 homes, valued at $2.9 billion, which represents record increases of 163.2% and 236.7%, respectively, when compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. The average sales price in backlog as of December 31, 2021, was $456,538.

Net income attributable to DFH in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $57.3 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to net income of $38.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2021 Commentary

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Company incurred certain non-recurring expenses and recorded other adjustments in relation to its business combinations that were not operational in nature, including:

  • Transaction costs of $3.0 million in relation to its initial public offering
  • Transaction costs of $1.4 million related to the acquisition of businesses
  • Fair value adjustments from business combinations of $15.3 million, comprising contingent consideration revaluation of $7.5 million and inventory mark-up of $7.7 million

For the same year ended, the Company successfully compelled arbitration from a legal matter dating back to October of 2019 in Denver, CO and settled the matter during arbitration proceedings. The net impact to other expense was $7.5 million.

Other income related to the forgiveness of the Paycheck Protection Program grant for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $7.2 million.

The above non-operational items had a net impact of $19.9 million to pre-tax income. The after-tax effect to net income was a reduction of $16.2 million or 17.0 cents per diluted share.

Full Year 2022 Outlook

Dream Finders Homes expects a minimum of 7,000 home closings for the full year 2022 for the combined Company. Any further COVID-19 governmental restrictions on land development, home construction or home sales or additional supply chain challenges could negatively impact the Company’s ability to achieve this number of home closings in 2022. As of December 31, 2021, the combined Company backlog was 6,381 homes, with approximately 10% of the homes in backlog expected to be delivered in 2023 and beyond. The Company continues to believe the backlog of homes sold is the best indicator for future growth. The following table shows the backlog units and ASP as of December 31, 2021 by segment:

       
       
 As of December 31, 2021
(unaudited)		   
Backlog:Units Average Sales
Price		  
Jacksonville1,463 $391,593   
Colorado133  537,906   
Orlando934  476,442   
DC Metro16  644,288   
The Carolinas1,231  330,087   
Texas1,734  598,517   
Other (1)870  424,123   
Total6,381 $ 456,538   
       
(1) Austin, Savannah, Village Park Homes, Active Adult and Custom Homes. Austin refers to legacy DFH operations, exclusive of MHI.
       

About Dream Finders Homes, Inc.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ: DFH) is based in Jacksonville, FL, and is one of the nation’s fastest growing homebuilding companies, with industry leading returns on shareholder’s equity. Dream Finders Homes builds homes in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes achieves its industry leading growth and returns by maintaining an asset light homebuilding model. For more information, please visit www.dreamfindershomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding future events, including projected 2022 home closings and market conditions and possible or assumed future results of operations, including statements regarding the Company’s strategies and expectations as they relate to market opportunities and growth. All forward-looking statements are based on Dream Finders Homes’ beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Dream Finders Homes. These statements reflect Dream Finders Homes’ current views with respect to future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions are discussed in Dream Finders Homes’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Dream Finders Homes undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as may be required by applicable law.

      
Dream Finders Homes, Inc. 
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income and Operating Activity 
(In thousands, except per share amounts) 
      
 For the Three Months Ended
December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 
 2021
(Unaudited)		2020
(Unaudited)		 2021

2020

Revenues$852,090 $461,100 $1,923,910 $1,133,807  
Cost of sales 712,319  387,244  1,610,332  962,928  
Selling, general and administrative expense 61,045  34,591  154,405  90,359  
Income from equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (5,198) (3,148) (9,428) (7,992) 
Gain on sale of assets (14) (65) (87) (118) 
Loss on extinguishment of debt 14  -  711  -  
Other Income -  -  -  -  
Other (827) (150) (7,827) (1,322) 
Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness -  -  (7,220) -  
Other Expense -  -  -  -  
Other 7,560  216  12,771  3,188  
Contingent consideration revaluation 1,771  1,491  7,533  1,379  
Interest expense 0  747  672  871  
Income before taxes$75,420 $40,174 $162,048 $84,514  
Income tax expense (14,049) -  (27,455) -  
Net and comprehensive income$61,371 $40,174 $134,593 $84,514  
Net and comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (4,068) (1,946) (13,461) (5,420) 
Net and comprehensive income attributable to Dream Finders Homes, Inc.$57,303 $38,228 $121,132 $79,094  
      
Earnings per share(5)     
Basic$0.58 $- $1.27 $-  
Diluted$0.55 $- $1.27 $-  
Weighted-average number of shares     
Basic 92,521  -  92,521  -  
Diluted 103,297  -  95,314  -  
      
Other Financial and Operating Data      
Active communities at end of period(1) 205  126  205  126  
Home closings 1,960  1,337  4,874  3,154  
Average sales price for closed homes(2)$440,939 $343,305 $389,094 $357,633  
Net new orders 1,974  1,387  6,804  4,186  
Cancellation rate 13.1% 12.9% 12.2% 12.8% 
Backlog (at period end) - homes 6,381  2,424  6,381  2,424  
Backlog (at period end, in thousands) - value$2,913,170 $865,109 $2,913,170 $865,109  
Gross margin (in thousands)(3)$137,749 $71,755 $306,969 $165,048  
Gross margin %(4) 16.2% 15.6% 16.0% 14.6% 
Net profit margin 6.7% 8.3% 6.3% 7.0% 
      
      
(1)  A community becomes active once the model is completed or the community has its fifth sale. A community becomes inactive when it has fewer than five units remaining to sell. 
(2)  Average sales price of homes closed is calculated based on home sales revenue, excluding the impact of deposit forfeitures and percentage of completion revenues, over homes closed. 
(3) Gross margin is home sales revenue less cost of sales. Gross margin includes commission expense.    
(4) Calculated as a percentage of home sales revenues.     
(5) The Company calculated earnings per share (“EPS”) based on net income attributable to common stockholders for the period January 21, 2021 through December 31, 2021 over the weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the same period. EPS was calculated prospectively for the period subsequent to the Company’s initial public offering and corporate reorganization, resulting in 92,521,482 shares of common stock outstanding as of the closing of the initial public offering. The total outstanding shares of common stock are made up of Class A common stock and Class B common stock, which participate equally in their ratable ownership share of the Company. Diluted shares were calculated by using the treasury stock method for stock grants and the if‐converted method for the convertible preferred stock and the associated preferred dividends. 


                 
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,		 
 2021
(unaudited)		 2020
(unaudited)		 2021
(unaudited)		 2020
(unaudited)		 
 Units Average Sales
Price		 Units Average Sales
Price		 Units Average Sales
Price		 Units Average Sales
Price		 
Home Closings:                
Jacksonville372 $397,731 520 $311,550 1,237 $363,755 1,395 $318,134 
Colorado89  508,526 86  457,672 230  488,502 269  454,802 
Orlando173  394,962 149  360,323 604  404,035 355  356,168 
DC Metro49  682,334 84  547,710 140  667,780 232  545,887 
The Carolinas326  307,025 312  286,296 1,233  300,426 312  286,296 
Texas689  532,243 -  - 689  532,243 -  - 
Other (1)262  391,057 186  400,613 741  350,142 591  391,337 
Total1,960 $ 440,939 1,337 $ 343,305 4,874 $ 389,094 3,154 $ 357,633 
                 
                 
(1) Austin, Savannah, Village Park Homes, Active Adult and Custom Homes. Austin refers to legacy DFH operations, exclusive of MHI. 
                 


           
 Dream Finders Homes, Inc.
 Consolidated Balance Sheets
 (In thousands, except per share amounts)
           
        December 31,  December 31,
       2021 2020
 Assets      
  Cash and cash equivalents$227,227 $43,658
  Restricted cash (VIE amounts of $2,855 and $8,793) 54,095  49,716
  Accounts receivable 33,482  16,766
  Inventories:   
  Construction in process and finished homes 961,779  396,631
  Joint venture owned land and lots   
   (VIE amounts of $20,708 and $40,901) 21,686  40,901
  Company owned land and lots 83,197  46,840
  Lot deposits 241,406  66,272
  Equity method investments 15,967  4,545
  Property and equipment, net 6,789  4,309
  Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,359  14,219
  Finance lease right-of-use assets 140  336
  Intangible assets, net of amortization 9,140  2,660
  Goodwill  171,927  28,566
  Deferred tax asset 4,232  -
  Other assets (VIE amounts of $1,289 and $1,288) 43,822  18,262
      Total assets$1,894,248 $733,680
 Liabilities     
  Accounts payable (VIE amounts of $656 and $1,316)$113,498 $37,419
  Accrued expenses (VIE amounts of $7,284 and $9,977) 139,368  67,401
  Customer deposits 177,685  59,392
  Construction lines of credit 760,000  289,879
  Notes payable (VIE amounts of $2,697 and $8,821) 3,291  29,653
  Operating lease liabilities 19,826  14,411
  Finance lease liabilities 140  345
  Contingent consideration 124,056  23,158
      Total liabilities$1,337,864 $521,657
      Commitments and contingencies    
 Mezzanine Equity   
  Preferred mezzanine equity 155,220  55,638
  Common mezzanine equity -  20,593
   Total mezzanine equity$155,220 $76,231
           
 Members' Equity    
  Common members' equity -  103,853
    Total members' equity$- $103,853
           
 Stockholders' Equity - Dream Finders Homes, Inc.   
  Class A common stock, $0.01 per share, 289,000   
   authorized, 32,295 outstanding 323  -
  Class B common stock, $0.01 per share, 61,000   
   authorized, 60,226 outstanding 602  -
  Additional paid-in capital 257,963  -
  Retained earnings 118,194  -
  Non-controlling interests 24,081  31,939
   Total stockholders' and members' equity 556,383  212,023
   Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, members' equity and stockholders' equity$1,894,248 $733,680
           

Investor Contact: investors@dreamfindershomes.com

Media Contact: mediainquiries@dreamfindershomes.com

        Anabel Fernandez – Interim CFO & Senior Vice President
        Robert Riva – General Counsel & Vice President

SOURCE: Dream Finders Homes, Inc.