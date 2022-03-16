Dream Finders Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings and Full Year 2021 Results

Pre-tax Income Increases 88% for Full Year 2021

Total Company Revenues Increase 70% for Full Year 2021

Largest Backlog in Company History Valued at Nearly $3 Billion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (the “Company” or “DFH”) (NASDAQ: DFH), one of the nation’s fastest growing companies, announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights (As Compared to Fourth Quarter 2020)

Backlog of sold homes increased 163.2% to 6,381 homes valued at $2.9 billion, both Company records, compared to 2,424 homes valued at $865.1 million. McGuyer Homebuilders, Inc. (“MHI”), acquired on October 1, 2021, contributed 1,734 homes valued at $1.0 billion

Home building revenues increased 84.4% to $850.1 million from $461.0 million

Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues increased 60 basis points to 16.2% from 15.6%

Pre-tax income attributable to DFH increased 86.6% to $71.4 million, compared to $38.2 million

Average sales price of homes closed increased 28.4% to $440,939 from $343,305

Home closings increased 46.6% to 1,960 from 1,337 homes

Net new orders increased 42.3% to 1,974 from 1,387



Full Year 2021 Highlights (As Compared to Full Year 2020)

Home building revenues increased 70.0% to $1.9 billion from $1.1 billion

Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues increased 140 basis points to 16.0% from 14.6%

Pre-tax income attributable to DFH increased 87.9% to $148.6 million, compared to $79.1 million

Average sales price of homes closed increased 8.8% to $389,094 from $357,633

Home closings increased 54.5% to 4,874 from 3,154 homes

Net new orders increased 62.5% to 6,804 from 4,186

Active community count increased 62.7% to 205 from 126

Controlled lot pipeline increased 99.7% to 38,495 as of December 31, 2021, from 19,276 at December 31, 2020

Return on participating equity was 44.3% for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to 47.0% for the year ended December 31, 2020



Acquisition of MHI

On October 1, 2021, the Company completed its acquisition of Texas based homebuilder, MHI. The acquisition allowed the Company to expand operations in the largest housing market in the U.S. It also provided DFH with a platform to capitalize on its land-light acquisition strategy and to achieve significant scale.

The following table shows MHI’s contribution to the Company for the fourth quarter of 2021:

Q4 2021 (unaudited) Results and Operating Data (In thousands): Units: Revenues $ 361,138 Net new orders 579 Cost of sales 308,866 Home closings 689 Gross margin 52,272 Gross margin % 14.5% SG&A 29,755 SG&A % of revenue 8.2% Net income 23,966 Net income % 6.6%

Management Commentary



Patrick Zalupski, Dream Finders Homes Chairman and CEO, said, “We concluded the fourth quarter and full year 2021 with record results, achieving revenue growth of 85% and 70% respectively, despite the sustained, well-known industry-wide labor, material, and supply chain challenges that remain prevalent to date. We closed 4,874 homes during the year, representing 33% organic growth. Overall growth was 55%, inclusive of the strategic MHI acquisition, which granted DFH immediate access to the robust Texas markets. I am proud of our team and the effort they put forth that has allowed us to achieve an outstanding year. I look forward to a great year of execution in 2022 and to sharing additional details in my upcoming shareholder letter.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Home building revenues for the fourth quarter 2021 increased 84.4% to $850.1 million, compared to $461.0 million in the same year-ago quarter. Home closings increased 46.6% to 1,960, compared to 1,337 in the same year-ago quarter. Average sales price (“ASP”) of homes closed for the fourth quarter 2021 was $440,939, compared to $343,305 in the same year-ago quarter, primarily due to home price appreciation and our acquisition of MHI, which contributed 689 closings to the fourth quarter at an ASP of $532,243.

Home building gross margin in the fourth quarter 2021 improved 60 basis points to 16.2%, compared to 15.6% in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in gross margin percentage was primarily attributable to home price appreciation outpacing cost inflation as well as lower cost of funds from the legacy operations offset by slightly lower margins on home closings contributed by MHI in the fourth quarter of 14.5%.

SG&A as a percent of home sales revenues was 7.2% in the fourth quarter 2021, compared to 7.5% in the same year-ago quarter, primarily as a result of economies of scale.

Net new orders in the fourth quarter 2021 increased 42.3% to 1,974, compared to 1,387 in the same year-ago quarter, primarily due to increased community count. The cancellation rate remains within industry averages at 12.2% for the year ended December 31, 2021, down, when compared to 12.8% in the same year-ago period. At the end of the fourth quarter 2021, the Company had the largest backlog in Company history with 6,381 homes, valued at $2.9 billion, which represents record increases of 163.2% and 236.7%, respectively, when compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. The average sales price in backlog as of December 31, 2021, was $456,538.

Net income attributable to DFH in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $57.3 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to net income of $38.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2021 Commentary

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Company incurred certain non-recurring expenses and recorded other adjustments in relation to its business combinations that were not operational in nature, including:

Transaction costs of $3.0 million in relation to its initial public offering

Transaction costs of $1.4 million related to the acquisition of businesses

Fair value adjustments from business combinations of $15.3 million, comprising contingent consideration revaluation of $7.5 million and inventory mark-up of $7.7 million

For the same year ended, the Company successfully compelled arbitration from a legal matter dating back to October of 2019 in Denver, CO and settled the matter during arbitration proceedings. The net impact to other expense was $7.5 million.

Other income related to the forgiveness of the Paycheck Protection Program grant for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $7.2 million.

The above non-operational items had a net impact of $19.9 million to pre-tax income. The after-tax effect to net income was a reduction of $16.2 million or 17.0 cents per diluted share.

Full Year 2022 Outlook

Dream Finders Homes expects a minimum of 7,000 home closings for the full year 2022 for the combined Company. Any further COVID-19 governmental restrictions on land development, home construction or home sales or additional supply chain challenges could negatively impact the Company’s ability to achieve this number of home closings in 2022. As of December 31, 2021, the combined Company backlog was 6,381 homes, with approximately 10% of the homes in backlog expected to be delivered in 2023 and beyond. The Company continues to believe the backlog of homes sold is the best indicator for future growth. The following table shows the backlog units and ASP as of December 31, 2021 by segment:

As of December 31, 2021

(unaudited) Backlog: Units Average Sales

Price Jacksonville 1,463 $ 391,593 Colorado 133 537,906 Orlando 934 476,442 DC Metro 16 644,288 The Carolinas 1,231 330,087 Texas 1,734 598,517 Other (1) 870 424,123 Total 6,381 $ 456,538 (1) Austin, Savannah, Village Park Homes, Active Adult and Custom Homes. Austin refers to legacy DFH operations, exclusive of MHI.

About Dream Finders Homes, Inc.



Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ: DFH) is based in Jacksonville, FL, and is one of the nation’s fastest growing homebuilding companies, with industry leading returns on shareholder’s equity. Dream Finders Homes builds homes in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes achieves its industry leading growth and returns by maintaining an asset light homebuilding model. For more information, please visit www.dreamfindershomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding future events, including projected 2022 home closings and market conditions and possible or assumed future results of operations, including statements regarding the Company’s strategies and expectations as they relate to market opportunities and growth. All forward-looking statements are based on Dream Finders Homes’ beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Dream Finders Homes. These statements reflect Dream Finders Homes’ current views with respect to future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions are discussed in Dream Finders Homes’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Dream Finders Homes undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as may be required by applicable law.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income and Operating Activity (In thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended

December 31,



For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2021

(Unaudited) 2020

(Unaudited) 2021



2020



Revenues $ 852,090 $ 461,100 $ 1,923,910 $ 1,133,807 Cost of sales 712,319 387,244 1,610,332 962,928 Selling, general and administrative expense 61,045 34,591 154,405 90,359 Income from equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (5,198 ) (3,148 ) (9,428 ) (7,992 ) Gain on sale of assets (14 ) (65 ) (87 ) (118 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 14 - 711 - Other Income - - - - Other (827 ) (150 ) (7,827 ) (1,322 ) Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness - - (7,220 ) - Other Expense - - - - Other 7,560 216 12,771 3,188 Contingent consideration revaluation 1,771 1,491 7,533 1,379 Interest expense 0 747 672 871 Income before taxes $ 75,420 $ 40,174 $ 162,048 $ 84,514 Income tax expense (14,049 ) - (27,455 ) - Net and comprehensive income $ 61,371 $ 40,174 $ 134,593 $ 84,514 Net and comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (4,068 ) (1,946 ) (13,461 ) (5,420 ) Net and comprehensive income attributable to Dream Finders Homes, Inc. $ 57,303 $ 38,228 $ 121,132 $ 79,094 Earnings per share(5) Basic $ 0.58 $ - $ 1.27 $ - Diluted $ 0.55 $ - $ 1.27 $ - Weighted-average number of shares Basic 92,521 - 92,521 - Diluted 103,297 - 95,314 - Other Financial and Operating Data Active communities at end of period(1) 205 126 205 126 Home closings 1,960 1,337 4,874 3,154 Average sales price for closed homes(2) $ 440,939 $ 343,305 $ 389,094 $ 357,633 Net new orders 1,974 1,387 6,804 4,186 Cancellation rate 13.1 % 12.9 % 12.2 % 12.8 % Backlog (at period end) - homes 6,381 2,424 6,381 2,424 Backlog (at period end, in thousands) - value $ 2,913,170 $ 865,109 $ 2,913,170 $ 865,109 Gross margin (in thousands)(3) $ 137,749 $ 71,755 $ 306,969 $ 165,048 Gross margin %(4) 16.2 % 15.6 % 16.0 % 14.6 % Net profit margin 6.7 % 8.3 % 6.3 % 7.0 % (1) A community becomes active once the model is completed or the community has its fifth sale. A community becomes inactive when it has fewer than five units remaining to sell. (2) Average sales price of homes closed is calculated based on home sales revenue, excluding the impact of deposit forfeitures and percentage of completion revenues, over homes closed. (3) Gross margin is home sales revenue less cost of sales. Gross margin includes commission expense. (4) Calculated as a percentage of home sales revenues. (5) The Company calculated earnings per share (“EPS”) based on net income attributable to common stockholders for the period January 21, 2021 through December 31, 2021 over the weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the same period. EPS was calculated prospectively for the period subsequent to the Company’s initial public offering and corporate reorganization, resulting in 92,521,482 shares of common stock outstanding as of the closing of the initial public offering. The total outstanding shares of common stock are made up of Class A common stock and Class B common stock, which participate equally in their ratable ownership share of the Company. Diluted shares were calculated by using the treasury stock method for stock grants and the if‐converted method for the convertible preferred stock and the associated preferred dividends.





Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021

(unaudited) 2020

(unaudited) 2021

(unaudited) 2020

(unaudited) Units Average Sales

Price Units Average Sales

Price Units Average Sales

Price Units Average Sales

Price Home Closings: Jacksonville 372 $ 397,731 520 $ 311,550 1,237 $ 363,755 1,395 $ 318,134 Colorado 89 508,526 86 457,672 230 488,502 269 454,802 Orlando 173 394,962 149 360,323 604 404,035 355 356,168 DC Metro 49 682,334 84 547,710 140 667,780 232 545,887 The Carolinas 326 307,025 312 286,296 1,233 300,426 312 286,296 Texas 689 532,243 - - 689 532,243 - - Other (1) 262 391,057 186 400,613 741 350,142 591 391,337 Total 1,960 $ 440,939 1,337 $ 343,305 4,874 $ 389,094 3,154 $ 357,633 (1) Austin, Savannah, Village Park Homes, Active Adult and Custom Homes. Austin refers to legacy DFH operations, exclusive of MHI.





Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 227,227 $ 43,658 Restricted cash (VIE amounts of $2,855 and $8,793) 54,095 49,716 Accounts receivable 33,482 16,766 Inventories: Construction in process and finished homes 961,779 396,631 Joint venture owned land and lots (VIE amounts of $20,708 and $40,901) 21,686 40,901 Company owned land and lots 83,197 46,840 Lot deposits 241,406 66,272 Equity method investments 15,967 4,545 Property and equipment, net 6,789 4,309 Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,359 14,219 Finance lease right-of-use assets 140 336 Intangible assets, net of amortization 9,140 2,660 Goodwill 171,927 28,566 Deferred tax asset 4,232 - Other assets (VIE amounts of $1,289 and $1,288) 43,822 18,262 Total assets $ 1,894,248 $ 733,680 Liabilities Accounts payable (VIE amounts of $656 and $1,316) $ 113,498 $ 37,419 Accrued expenses (VIE amounts of $7,284 and $9,977) 139,368 67,401 Customer deposits 177,685 59,392 Construction lines of credit 760,000 289,879 Notes payable (VIE amounts of $2,697 and $8,821) 3,291 29,653 Operating lease liabilities 19,826 14,411 Finance lease liabilities 140 345 Contingent consideration 124,056 23,158 Total liabilities $ 1,337,864 $ 521,657 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine Equity Preferred mezzanine equity 155,220 55,638 Common mezzanine equity - 20,593 Total mezzanine equity $ 155,220 $ 76,231 Members' Equity Common members' equity - 103,853 Total members' equity $ - $ 103,853 Stockholders' Equity - Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Class A common stock, $0.01 per share, 289,000 authorized, 32,295 outstanding 323 - Class B common stock, $0.01 per share, 61,000 authorized, 60,226 outstanding 602 - Additional paid-in capital 257,963 - Retained earnings 118,194 - Non-controlling interests 24,081 31,939 Total stockholders' and members' equity 556,383 212,023 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, members' equity and stockholders' equity $ 1,894,248 $ 733,680

Investor Contact: investors@dreamfindershomes.com

Media Contact: mediainquiries@dreamfindershomes.com

Anabel Fernandez – Interim CFO & Senior Vice President

Robert Riva – General Counsel & Vice President

SOURCE: Dream Finders Homes, Inc.