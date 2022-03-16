Soft Drink Market Outlook 2022: Global Industry Trends, Insights, and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Soft Drinks - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Soft Drink Market Size

The global soft drink market rose modestly to $X in 2021, surging by X% against the previous year. Overall, consumption, however, saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2017 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Global consumption peaked at $X in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2021, consumption failed to regain the momentum. REQUEST FREE DATA

Soft Drink Production

In value terms, soft drink production declined to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with somewhat noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2017 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Global production peaked at $X in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, production failed to regain the momentum. REQUEST FREE DATA

Soft Drink Exports

Exports

For the third consecutive year, the global market recorded growth in overseas shipments of soft drinks, which increased by X% to X tonnes in 2021. Overall, total exports indicated a perceptible expansion from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, exports increased by +X% against 2009 indices. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2011 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Global exports peaked in 2021 and are likely to see steady growth in the near future. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, soft drink exports totaled $X in 2021. Over the period under review, total exports indicated perceptible growth from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, exports increased by +X% against 2014 indices. The pace of growth appeared the most rapid in 2011 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Global exports peaked in 2021 and are expected to retain growth in years to come.

Exports by Country

The shipments of the twelve major exporters of soft drinks, namely Germany, Austria, Thailand, the Netherlands, Poland, France, Belgium, the U.S., Italy, Switzerland, Spain and Mexico, represented more than half of total export. The UK (X tonnes) held a minor share of total exports.

From 2007 to 2021, the biggest increases were in Thailand, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the largest soft drink supplying countries worldwide were Austria ($X), the Netherlands ($X) and Germany ($X), together accounting for X% of global exports. These countries were followed by Switzerland, Thailand, the U.S., Belgium, France, Italy, Poland, the UK, Mexico and Spain, which together accounted for a further X recorded the highest growth rate of the value of exports, in terms of the main exporting countries over the period under review, while shipments for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

In 2021, the average soft drink export price amounted to $X per tonne, increasing by X% against the previous year. In general, the export price continues to indicate a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2017 when the average export price increased by X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, average export prices reached the maximum at $X per tonne in 2014; however, from 2015 to 2021, export prices remained at a lower figure.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Switzerland ($X per tonne), while Poland ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Mexico, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Soft Drink Imports

Imports

For the eleventh consecutive year, the global market recorded growth in purchases abroad of soft drinks, which increased by X% to X tonnes in 2021. Overall, total imports indicated measured growth from 2007 to 2021: its volume increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen-year period. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, imports increased by +X% against 2008 indices. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2014 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global imports hit record highs in 2021 and are likely to see gradual growth in the near future.

In value terms, soft drink imports rose slightly to $X in 2021. Over the period under review, total imports indicated a notable expansion from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. Based on 2021 figures, imports increased by +X% against 2014 indices. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2011 with an increase of X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global imports reached the peak figure in 2021 and are expected to retain growth in the near future.

Imports by Country

In 2021, the U.S. (X tonnes), followed by Germany (X tonnes), the UK (X tonnes) and the Netherlands (X tonnes) represented the major importers of soft drinks, together mixing up X% of total imports. Belgium (X tonnes), France (X tonnes), Canada (X tonnes), Austria (X tonnes), China (X tonnes), Angola (X tonnes), Slovakia (X tonnes), Hungary (X tonnes) and Cambodia (X tonnes) recorded a small share of total imports.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of purchases, amongst the key importing countries, was attained by Cambodia, while imports for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, the U.S. ($X) constitutes the largest market for imported soft drinks worldwide, comprising X% of global imports. The second position in the ranking was taken by Germany ($X), with a X% share of global imports. It was followed by the UK, with a X% share.

In the U.S., soft drink imports increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007-2021. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: Germany (+X% per year) and the UK (+X% per year).

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average soft drink import price amounted to $X per tonne, increasing by X% against the previous year. Over the period from 2007 to 2021, it increased at an average annual rate of +X%. The growth pace was the most rapid in 2011 an increase of X% y-o-y. Over the period under review, average import prices hit record highs in 2021 and is likely to continue growth in the near future.

There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Austria ($X per tonne), while Hungary ($X per tonne) was amongst the lowest.

From 2007 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Austria, while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Product Coverage

Soft drinks; non-alcoholic beverages containing milk or milk fat; waters with sweetening matter or flavored.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

PepsiCo Inc., Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Coca-Cola Co., Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, Heineken NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Diageo PLC, Ambev SA, Nestle, Dr. Pepper, Red Bull North America, Cott, Monster Beverage, National Beverage, Reed Barton, Diageo, Asahi Group Holdings, Constellation Brands, Pernod Ricard, Kweichow Moutai, FEMSA

