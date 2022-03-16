Transplant Advocates Say Federal Jury’s False Advertising Verdict Benefits Patients Whose Lives Rely Upon Rigorous, Reliable Science

LITHIA, Fla., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nonprofit Transplant Recipients International Organization (TRIO) today praised a federal jury’s $44.9 million verdict award to CareDx, Inc., finding that a transplant test provider and its senior executives intentionally and recklessly made misleading statements about the veracity of its test for kidney transplant effectiveness.



“The verdict handed down on Monday ultimately benefits patients whose lives depend on rigorous, reliable science and clinical excellence,” said TRIO President James Gleason.

“It’s crucial that organ transplant patients and their clinicians have confidence that the products and procedures used before, during, and after their surgeries are the best available, meaning they’ve been tested and proven based upon the highest scientific standards,” said Gleason, a heart transplant recipient. “The jury in this case found that the company that CareDx sued was knowingly promoting its kidney test based upon flawed clinical evidence. That’s putting profit before patients.”

TRIO is committed to improving the quality of lives touched by the miracle of transplantation through support, advocacy, education, and awareness. “TRIO applauds CareDx for protecting patients by bringing the problems to light in 2019 and for persevering through a protracted legal battle,” Gleason said.

Jurors awarded CareDx $21.2 million in compensatory damages after finding the test provider liable for intentionally and willfully engaging in false advertising and $23.7 million in punitive damages for unfair competition. For more details, see CareDx statement.

Contact:

James Gleason

President, Transplant Recipients International Organization (TRIO)

GleasonJim@TRIOweb.org

(609) 877-4493



