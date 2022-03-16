CareDx Brings Together Leading Transplant Experts to Share Latest Advancements in the Field of Xenotransplantation

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™ focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers – today announced that it will hold a virtual “Xenotransplantation Innovation Day” featuring a leading panel of transplant experts who will share the latest advancements in xenotransplantation after genetically modified pig kidneys and, separately, a pig heart were recently successfully transplanted, two medical firsts.

CareDx’s “Xenotransplantation Innovation Day” will be held on March 22, 2022 from 9:00am to 10:00am PDT / 12:00noon to 1:00pm EDT. The presentations and panel discussions will be held in a virtual format to enable a wide audience to learn from these experts.

The symposium will include an update from the University of Maryland School of Medicine on the world’s first successful living pig-to-human heart transplant, an update from NYU Langone Health on the world’s first transplant of a gene-edited pig kidney, as well as recent developments of clinical-grade, human-compatible organs, and cells from eGenesis and Miromatrix.

“As a leader at the forefront of driving innovation in transplantation, CareDx is honored to convene this stellar lineup of experts in transplantation, including our esteemed colleagues from the University of Maryland School of Medicine and NYU Langone Health, who each delivered the world’s first successful xenotransplants from genetically modified pigs,” said Reg Seeto, CEO and President of CareDx. “We also look forward to sharing early insights into how CareDx’s biomarker surveillance solutions were used by the University of Maryland Medical Center to monitor David Bennett Sr., the world’s first successful pig heart xenotransplantation who recently passed away but will always be remembered for his important contributions to science and bravery for participating in this procedure.”

“I look forward to presenting a review of the scientific advancements that enabled the world’s first successful living pig-to-human heart xenotransplant,” said Dr. Muhammad Mohiuddin, Professor of Surgery and Scientific Director of the Program in Cardiac Xenotransplantation at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. “I am deeply saddened by David Bennett Sr.’s death and admire his will to live and his commitment to helping future patients through his experience. His transplant will always be remembered as a medical breakthrough that provided valuable information to help the medical community make further advancements that may one day make xenotransplants a lifesaving option for patients.”

Topics and speakers include:

Opening remarks by professional and patient society leaders. American Society of Transplant Surgeons (ASTS), A. Osama Gaber, MD, President-Elect; National Kidney Foundation, Paul M. Palevsky, MD, President; The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT), Andreas Zuchermann, MD, President-Elect; and Transplant International Organization (TRIO), James Gleason, President and heart transplant recipient.



Registration for the CareDx Xenotransplantation Innovation Day is available here.

“It is estimated that another person is added to the national organ transplant waiting list every 9 minutes, while 17 people die every day from the lack of available organs for transplant,”1 added Reg Seeto, CareDx CEO and President. “CareDx is dedicated to the transplant community, which is why we’re convening experts and applying our expertise to this nascent field with the goal of maximizing outcomes and helping terminal patients who have nowhere else to turn.”

About CareDx – The Transplant Company

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

