SUNDANCE STRATEGIES AND TRADABILITY BEGIN PRE-MARKETING CAMPAIGN FOR NEW FULLY COMPLIANT AND SECURE LIFE SETTLEMENT BACKED NFT

Interested parties can now register to join a waitlist and receive updates at www.SundanceStrategies.com

Provo, Utah, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sundance Strategies, Inc. (OTCQB: SUND ), today launched the kick-off of a pre-marketing campaign for its recently announced NFT. Sundance is an innovative company engaged in acquiring life settlements. Through its proprietary structuring, Sundance delivers an investment-grade rated instrument that has safe, secure, non-correlated assets which fully back its first-of-a-kind NFT giving investors an investment that will not move up and down violently with the wild swings of the markets. Just safe and stable, rated returns. In addition to the upcoming NFT drop, early qualified investors may also be given the opportunity to invest in a convertible debt, which will give these investors a conversion right to the NFT when it drops.

“Sundance is pleased to be offering a first-of-its-kind, life settlement backed, rated structure that can make your blockchain investment safe, secure and provide a premium yield. Our NFT is slated to pay quarterly coupon payments. I’m convinced that all crypto and NFT investors should own a piece of this stable, secure blockchain investment,” said Kraig Higginson, Chairman, Sundance Strategies, Inc.

"The enthusiastic response received since the announcement of the upcoming digital assets backed by life settlements is confirmation of the demand for non-corelated offerings in the space. Through our partnership with Sundance Strategies, we are confident that our products will be well received." Amadou Diallo, CEO, Tradability

This NFT drop is Sundance Strategies transformational plan to use blockchain technology in partnership with Tradability to provide consumers with direct participation in insurance backed bonds, as well as an upcoming streamlined process to deliver cradle-to-grave Insurance products to the masses.

Assets backing the NFT are life insurance policies known as life settlements. A life settlement refers to the sale of an existing insurance policy to a third party for a one-time cash payment. Once the policy matures, funds go to the NFT holder until they receive all of their principal, plus a quarterly coupon return. According to Conning Insurance research, it is estimated that more than $2 trillion in life insurance policy benefits that could qualify for a life settlement are projected to be lapsed or surrendered. There are currently more than $230 billion of life settlements in the market today, with this amount projected to grow by $7 billion per year. The industry is expected to enjoy consistent growth, which potentially benefits Sundance through future underwriting of additional NFT’s. This unique NFT offers buyers a consistent deal flow going many years into the future.

About Sundance Strategies, Inc.

Sundance Strategies, Inc. (OTCQB: SUND ) was established in 2013 by industry veterans with decades of experience in the US Life Settlements space. Sundance Strategies has assembled a seasoned and experienced team from not only the Life Settlement marketplace, but from other areas such as financial services, technology and retail. As a professional services provider Sundance Strategies uses best practices to advise on selecting specific portfolios of life insurance policies that are tailored to meet the needs of bond issuers and bond investors. The strategy includes using common structured finance techniques and proprietary analytics to structure bond issuances, including principal protected bonds. Sundance Strategies goal is to deliver long-term value and profitability to shareholders by growing the Company's asset base through utilizing blockchain technology to provide a streamlined process to deliver cradle-to-grave Insurance products to the masses. www.SundanceStrategies.com

Business and Media Inquiries for Sundance Strategies, Inc.

MZ Group

Ted Haberfield

President - MZ North America

Direct: 858-204-5055

Email: thaberfield@mzgroup.us

About Tradability.

Tradability is a FinTech organization with a suite of blockchain-based products and services designed to help financial services professionals, product sponsors, as well as institutional and retail investors have a better experience building and managing alternative investment portfolios. To learn more, visit. www.tradability.com and join the Tradability Discord server. http://discord.link/tradability.

Media Contact

Jason R. Woodland for Tradability

Director of Special Projects

Direct: 801-726-8030

Email: jason@tradability.com

Disclaimers

1) the issuer is considering an offering of securities exempt from registration under the [1933 Act], but has not determined a specific exemption from registration the issuer intends to rely on for the subsequent offer and sale of securities; 2) no money or other consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response, will not be accepted; 3) no offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the issuer determines the exemption under which the offering is intended to be conducted and, where applicable, the filing, disclosure, or qualification requirements of such exemption are met; and 4) a person’s indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate, " "believe," " continue, " "could," "estimate," "expect," " intend, " "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," " will, " "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.