View Smart Windows Installed at Uplands Corporate Center, a Premium Office Space in Austin Focused on Health and Wellness

AUSTIN, Texas and MILPITAS, Calif., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, announced its Smart Windows have been installed at Uplands II, a 124,081-square-foot office building in Southwest Austin, Texas.



Developed by Drawbridge Realty and located on a 48-acre site, the recently completed Uplands II property is the second building in the Uplands Corporate Center. The property was designed for a post-Covid office environment with tenant health and wellness and building sustainability top-of-mind. View Smart Windows are fitted throughout Uplands II, providing a healthier environment, increasing energy efficiency, maximizing natural light, and enhancing the building’s panoramic views of the renowned Texas Hill Country and Austin Central Business District.

“The cutting-edge infrastructure at Uplands II will appeal to innovative tenants looking for a great location and a truly smart, interactive building that adapts to their needs,” said Mike Embree, Senior Vice President of Asset Management with Drawbridge Realty. “View Smart Windows are a differentiating amenity that increase natural light and block heat during Austin’s 300 days of sunshine while reducing the building’s energy usage and carbon footprint.”

View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, optimizing natural light and views of the outdoors while minimizing heat and glare. A recent study found that employees working next to View Smart Windows slept 37 minutes longer each night, performed 42 percent better on cognitive tests, and were significantly more productive. Additionally, buildings with View Smart Windows consume up to 20% less energy for lighting and HVAC.

The technology-rich design of the Uplands II property will also feature View Immersive Displays, which transform windows into transparent, digital, interactive surfaces for video conferencing, content creation, entertainment, advertisements, and more.

“Austin is one of the hottest markets in the country—and Drawbridge Realty recognizes the strong demand for healthier, greener, and smarter offices,” said Kyle Smith, Vice President at View. “We’re thrilled not only to help Drawbridge stand out in a crowded market but also to help their tenants to prosper and thrive in spectacular spaces that optimize wellbeing and productivity.”

The Uplands II building is LEED and RESET Air Standard Certified and WELL compliant, with additional health-related features such as touchless check-in, hand sanitizer stations, and single-use work areas. Other amenities at the property include outdoor lounges with Wi-Fi, walking/running trails, a fitness center, food truck area, and EV charging stations.

About View

View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, increasing access to natural light and outdoor views while eliminating the need for blinds and minimizing heat and glare. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into more than 90 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels, and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com .

About Drawbridge Realty

Drawbridge Realty is a San Francisco-based real estate investment company focused on acquiring, developing, and managing commercial property investments in high-growth technology and innovation-driven markets across the U.S. Its portfolio primarily consists of strategically important office and research properties leased long-term to large corporations. Drawbridge has a successful history of creating value for corporate clients and investors and has completed transactions with many major companies including Apple, Bayer, Broadcom, Collectors Universe, IBM, Google, Johnson & Johnson, L3Harris Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Medtronic, NI, Northrop Grumman, and Take-Two Interactive. For more information, please visit: www.drawbridgerealty.com .

