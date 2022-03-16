New York, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Drugs For Benign Prostatic hypertrophy Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245031/?utm_source=GNW





The global drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market is expected to grow from $5.93 billion in 2021 to $6.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $8.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%.



The drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market consists of sales of benign prostatic hypertrophy drugs to treat enlarged prostate glands. Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy is commonly seen in men older than age 50.



The main types of drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy are alpha blocker, 5-alpha reductase inhibitor, phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor and others. Alpha-blockers, commonly known as -blockers or -adrenoreceptor antagonists, are a type of pharmaceutical drug that works by blocking -adrenergic receptors. The different sectors include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, others and distributed through various channels such as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies



North America was the largest region in the drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market in 2021.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising male geriatric population globally is driving the market for Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy drugs as the condition is commonly seen in men aged over 50 years. According to the United Nations’ 2019 World Population Ageing Report, the number of people aged 65 years or above was 703 million in 2019 and is expected to double to around 1.5 billion by 2050. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia affects around 50% of men aged between 51 and 60 years and up to 90% of men aged over 80 years.



Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries due to advancements in technology is restraining the growth of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia drugs market.Minimally invasive surgeries cause less pain and are generally conducted on an outpatient basis.



This eliminates the need to consume Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia drugs, acting as a restraint on the market. Some of the minimally invasive surgeries used to treat Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia include laparoscopic prostatectomy, transurethral microwave thermotherapy (TUMT) and transurethral needle ablation (TUNA).



Combination drugs are increasingly being used in the treatment of Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy as they are more effective and help prevent disease progression.A combination drug includes two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) combined in a single dosage form.



These drugs reduce the development of drug resistance, have fewer side effects and low treatment failure rate. For instance, Duodart, a combination of dutasteride and tamsulosin hydrochloride is increasingly being prescribed for the treatment of Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy.



Benign prostatic hypertrophy drugs manufacturers globally are regulated by various regulatory bodies.For instance, in the European Union, the EU legislation authorizes medicines based on quality, safety, and efficacy.



Companies are mandated to submit compliance documentation for suitable quality before applying for authorization. Manufacturers are required to demonstrate safety and efficacy of drugs using clinical trials data which will be assessed by competent authorities before authorizing for sale.



The countries covered in the drugs for benign prostatic hypertrophy market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06245031/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________