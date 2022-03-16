Telos Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Results: Delivers 43% Sales Growth and Expands Gross Margin 196 Basis Points; Issues 2022 Guidance

Increased Quarterly Revenue 43% to $64.1 Million; Driven by 37% Growth in Security Solutions and 49% Growth in Secure Networks



Increased Quarterly Gross Profit 51% to $24.1 Million; Expanded Gross Margin 196 Basis Points to 37.7%

Generated Full Year Cash Flow from Operations of $7.3 Million; a $9.4 Million Increase Over 2020



ASHBURN, Va., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos® Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

“We delivered reported revenue growth of 35%, 59% adjusted for the wind down of the 2020 Census program, notwithstanding customer delays on two large programs, and increased gross profit 38% during our first full year as a public company,” said John B. Wood, chairman and CEO, Telos. “During the year, we focused on investments to position the company for continued growth, investing internally in our sales and marketing efforts, and we acquired Diamond Fortress Technologies, adding contactless biometrics technology to help Telos serve the needs of organizations in existing and new markets. I am pleased with our results and I am confident in our positioning to perform for our customers, our shareholders, and our employees.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights (in millions, except per share data)

4Q 2021 4Q 2020 Revenue $ 64.1 $ 44.9 Gross Profit $ 24.1 $ 16.0 Gross Margin 37.7 % 35.7 % GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ (5.5 ) $ 2.7 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) 1, 2 $ 7.3 $ (4.1 ) Enterprise EBITDA1 $ (4.0 ) $ 5.4 Adjusted EBITDA1, 2 $ 8.8 $ (2.6 ) GAAP Net (Loss) Income per Share Attributable to Telos Corporation, Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ 0.08 Adjusted EPS 1, 2 $ 0.11 $ (0.08 ) Weighted-average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding, Diluted 66.8 51.3 Cash Flow from Operations $ (2.4 ) $ (14.1 ) Free Cash Flow 1 $ (7.2 ) $ (15.4 )

1 Adjusted EBITDA, Enterprise EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EPS and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

2 After adjustment for stock compensation expense of $12.9 million in the fourth quarter 2021 and none in the fourth quarter 2020

Selected Fourth Quarter Business Highlights:

New Business Activities

The U.S. Air Force Air Combat Command (ACC) awarded Telos option year four of the Defensive Cyber Operations (DCO) Whitespace Program with performance through the beginning of January 2023. Telos has been providing plans and program support, client systems, cyber transport, and cyber operations to augment U.S. Air Force personnel in the performance of core information technology services.





The U.S. Air Force Materiel Command awarded Telos two task orders in support of the Theater Deployable Communications architecture upgrade. Work under the task orders includes delivering modules and kits with inclusive baseline cybersecurity posture for equipment being provided.





Xacta ® continues to provide value to customers, primarily in security compliance and with FedRAMP authorization efforts. In the fourth quarter, the company received renewals and new wins with commercial entities such as M.C. Dean, Northrop Grumman, Oracle, Verizon, and others.





continues to provide value to customers, primarily in security compliance and with FedRAMP authorization efforts. In the fourth quarter, the company received renewals and new wins with commercial entities such as M.C. Dean, Northrop Grumman, Oracle, Verizon, and others. The Company had another solid quarter of Xacta renewals and new wins with existing government customers, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Social Security Administration, the Department of the Interior, and others.





Partner Enhancements

The Telos CyberProtect Partner Program™ continued to progress. The program has signed and recruited partners across the ecosystem, delivering access to verticals such as healthcare, state, local and education, and commercial enterprise and bolstering the company's position in the federal market.





Experienced early success in pressure testing the sales channel, with several deals transacting through the system. Additionally, the sales channel successfully added new contract vehicles providing access to a broader base of customers with specific procurement vehicles.





Financial Outlook:

We have determined Telos to be an “Agent,” as defined by ASC 606, as it relates to the per-applicant fee for service collected by Telos and paid to the TSA and FBI as part of Telos’ upcoming TSA PreCheck enrollment services offering. In accordance with ASC 606, Telos is to record revenue from applicants for this service net of the fees paid to the TSA and FBI as part of the arrangement. 1Q 20224 Full Year 20224 Gross Revenue Equivalent1 $44 - $48 Million $226 - $276 Million Gross to Net Revenue Conversion2 $0 - $0 Million $0 - ($19) Million Revenue Guidance $44 - $48 Million $226 - $257 Million YoY Growth (21%) - (13%) (7%) - 6% Adjusted EBITDA3 Guidance ($2.0) - $2.0 Million $21 - $28 Million

1 To aid comparison with prior communications, illustrates revenue guidance as if TSA PreCheck program revenue were recognized on a gross basis

2 Impact of converting TSA PreCheck program from gross revenue recognition to net revenue recognition

3 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

4 1Q 2022 guidance does not include revenue from the TSA PreCheck program. Full year 2022 guidance includes $31 million of gross revenue or $12 million of net revenue from the TSA PreCheck program in the high end of guidance

This guidance consists of forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company has not provided the most directly comparable GAAP measure to this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure because certain items are out of the Company’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation for forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA is not available without unreasonable effort.

Delayed Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K

The Company will not file its Annual Report on Form 10-K on March 16, 2022, as previously expected and as reported on its recently-filed Form 12b-25. The principal reasons for the delay in completing our year-end closing and financial reporting process are primarily due to delays in completing our assessment of the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting. As a result of the foregoing, the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm has not yet completed its audits of the Company’s financial statements and internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe the non-GAAP financial measures of Enterprise EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EPS and Free Cash Flow are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We believe that this non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively with our GAAP results, may be helpful to readers of our financial statements because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. A reconciliation is provided below for each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and evaluate its core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve its annual budget, to develop short-term and long-term operating plans, and to evaluate the performance of certain management personnel when determining incentive compensation. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparison of its operating performance on a consistent basis between periods by excluding certain items that may, or could, have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on its results of operations in any particular period. When viewed in combination with the Company’s results prepared in accordance with GAAP, these non-GAAP financial measures help provide a broader picture of factors and trends affecting the Company’s results of operations.

Enterprise EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EPS and Free Cash Flow are supplemental measures of operating performance that are not made under GAAP and do not represent, and should not be considered as an alternative to, net income (loss), earnings per share or net cash flows provided by operating activities, as determined by GAAP.

The Company defines Enterprise EBITDA as net (loss) income attributable to Telos Corporation, adjusted for net income attributable to non-controlling interest, non-operating (income) expense, interest expense, provision for (benefit from) income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as Enterprise EBITDA, adjusted for transaction gains/losses/expenses related to our IPO and stock-based compensation expense. The Company defines Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as net income (loss) attributable to Telos Corporation, adjusted for non-operating expense (income), transaction-related gains/losses/expenses, and stock-based compensation expense. The Company defines Adjusted EPS as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the period. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by or used in operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs.

Each of Enterprise EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EPS and Free Cash Flow has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider any of them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Among other limitations, each of Enterprise EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EPS and Free Cash Flow does not reflect our future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments, does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations, and does not reflect income tax expense or benefit. Other companies in our industry may calculate Enterprise EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EPS and Free Cash Flow differently than we do, which limits its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these limitations, each of Enterprise EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EPS, and Free Cash Flow should not be considered as a replacement for net income (loss), earnings per share or net cash flows provided by operating activities, as determined by GAAP, or as a measure of the Company’s profitability. The Company compensates for these limitations by relying primarily on its GAAP results and using non-GAAP measures only for supplemental purposes.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

TELOS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except earnings per share data)

Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Revenue Services $ 221,548 $ 161,180 $ 143,581 Products 20,885 18,737 15,637 242,433 179,917 159,218 Costs and expenses Cost of sales – Services 143,357 106,969 98,772 Cost of sales – Products 13,047 10,528 8,102 156,404 117,497 106,874 Selling, general and administrative expenses Sales and marketing 19,655 6,176 5,951 Research and development 19,096 14,243 10,647 General and administrative 88,742 41,704 30,721 127,493 62,123 47,319 Operating (loss) income (41,464 ) 297 5,025 Other income (expenses) Gain on redemption of public preferred stock — 14,012 — Non-operating (expense) income (921 ) (255 ) 201 Interest expense (777 ) (7,259 ) (7,467 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (43,162 ) 6,795 (2,241 ) Benefit from income taxes 28 46 104 Net (loss) income (43,134 ) 6,841 (2,137 ) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest — (5,154 ) (4,264 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Telos Corporation $ (43,134 ) $ 1,687 $ (6,401 ) Net (loss) earnings per share attributable to Telos Corporation, basic $ (0.65 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.17 ) Net (loss) earnings per share attributable to Telos Corporation, diluted $ (0.65 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.17 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, basic 66,374 41,642 37,729 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, diluted 66,374 42,877 37,729

TELOS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands)

ASSETS

December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 126,562 $ 106,045 Accounts receivable, net 59,844 30,913 Inventories, net 1,247 3,311 Prepaid expenses 3,329 3,059 Other current assets 732 786 Total current assets 191,714 144,114 Property and equipment Furniture and equipment 15,420 13,574 Leasehold improvements 2,994 2,669 Property and equipment under finance leases 30,784 30,791 49,198 47,034 Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization (34,057 ) (32,057 ) Net property and equipment 15,141 14,977 Operating lease right-of-use assets 852 1,464 Goodwill 17,922 14,916 Intangible assets, net 19,199 7,420 Other assets 1,253 926 Total assets $ 246,081 $ 183,817





TELOS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands, except share and par value data)

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Current liabilities Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 34,548 $ 20,899 Accrued compensation and benefits 6,557 8,474 Contract liabilities 6,381 5,654 Finance lease obligations – short-term 1,461 1,339 Operating lease obligations – short-term 564 677 Other current liabilities 1,430 1,903 Total current liabilities 50,941 38,946 Finance lease obligations - long-term 12,840 14,301 Operating lease obligations - long-term 388 941 Deferred income taxes 723 652 Other liabilities 935 1,873 Total liabilities 65,827 56,713 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 66,767,450 shares and 64,625,071 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 105 103 Additional paid-in capital 367,153 270,800 Accumulated other comprehensive income (27 ) 44 Accumulated deficit (186,977 ) (143,843 ) Total stockholders’ equity 180,254 127,104 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 246,081 $ 183,817





TELOS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in thousands)

Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (43,134 ) $ 6,841 $ (2,137 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Gain on redemption of public preferred stock — (14,012 ) — Net loss on early extinguishment of debt and other transactions — 275 — Stock-based compensation 60,231 4 — Dividends from preferred stock recorded as interest expense — 3,384 3,823 Depreciation and amortization 5,624 5,353 4,972 Provision for inventory obsolescence 10 (1 ) 376 Provision for (benefit from) doubtful accounts receivable 7 (412 ) 414 Provision for doubtful non-trade receivables — 569 — Amortization of debt issuance costs — 978 461 Provision for (benefit from) deferred income tax 70 31 (197 ) Loss on disposal of fixed assets 6 1 15 Accretion of discount on acquisition holdback 19 — — Changes in assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (28,937 ) (2,559 ) 6,186 Decrease (increase) in inventories 2,054 (1,345 ) 2,048 Increase in prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (982 ) (938 ) (4,005 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other accrued payables 16,086 3,413 (6,730 ) (Decrease) increase in accrued compensation and benefits (1,917 ) (3,713 ) 3,105 Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities 727 (683 ) 1,106 (Decrease) increase in other current liabilities and other liabilities (2,602 ) 710 2,379 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 7,262 (2,104 ) 11,816 Investing activities: Cash paid for acquisition (5,925 ) — — Capitalized software development costs (9,968 ) (6,681 ) (2,442 ) Purchases of property and equipment (3,201 ) (780 ) (4,090 ) Cash used in investing activities (19,094 ) (7,461 ) (6,532 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 64,269 272,813 — Repurchase of outstanding warrants (26,894 ) — — Repurchase of common stock (1,251 ) — — Redemption of public preferred stock — (108,878 ) — Purchase of Telos ID membership interest — (30,000 ) — Payment of senior term loan — (17,351 ) — Payment of subordinated debt — (3,657 ) — Proceeds from senior term loan — — 4,881 Payments under finance lease obligations (1,339 ) (1,225 ) (1,115 ) Amendment fee paid to lender — (100 ) — Distributions to Telos ID Class B member – non-controlling interest (2,436 ) (2,743 ) (2,371 ) Cash provided by financing activities 32,349 108,859 1,395 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 20,517 99,294 6,679 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year 106,045 6,751 72 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 126,562 $ 106,045 $ 6,751





Enterprise EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 % to

Revenue 2020 % to

Revenue 2021 % to

Revenue 2020 % to

Revenue Net (loss) income attributable to Telos Corporation $ (5,490 ) (8.6 )% $ 3,865 8.6 % $ (43,134 ) (17.8 )% $ 1,687 0.9 % Adjustments: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest — — % (1,130 ) (2.5 )% — — % 5,154 2.9 % Non-operating (income) expenses (80 ) (0.1 )% (6 ) — % 921 0.4 % (20 ) — % Interest expense 194 0.3 % 1,233 2.7 % 777 0.3 % 7,259 4.0 % (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (34 ) (0.1 )% 90 0.2 % (28 ) — % (46 ) — % Depreciation and amortization 1,401 2.2 % 1,335 3.0 % 5,624 2.4 % 5,353 3.0 % Enterprise EBITDA (4,009 ) (6.3 )% 5,387 12.0 % (35,840 ) (14.7 )% 19,387 10.8 % Transaction related gain/losses/expenses — — % (8,007 ) (17.8 )% — — % (8,007 ) (4.5) % Stock-based compensation expense 12,853 20.1 % — — % 60,231 24.8 % 4 — % Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,844 13.8 % $ (2,620 ) (5.8 )% $ 24,391 10.1 % $ 11,384 6.3 %





Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Adjusted Net

Income (Loss) Adjusted Earnings

Per Share Adjusted Net

Income (Loss) Adjusted Earnings

Per Share (in thousands) (in thousands) Reported GAAP measure $ (5,490 ) $ (0.08 ) $ 3,865 $ 0.08 Adjustments: Non-operating income (80 ) — (6 ) — Transaction related gain/losses/expenses — — (8,007 ) (0.16 ) Stock-based compensation expense 12,853 0.19 — Adjusted non-GAAP measure $ 7,283 $ 0.11 $ (4,148 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, diluted 66,756 51,302





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Adjusted Net

Income (Loss) Adjusted Earnings

Per Share Adjusted Net

Income (Loss) Adjusted Earnings

Per Share (in thousands) (in thousands) Reported GAAP measure $ (43,134 ) $ (0.65 ) $ 1,687 $ 0.04 Adjustments: Non-operating expenses (income) 921 0.01 (20 ) — Transaction related gain/losses/expenses — — (8,007 ) (0.19 ) Stock-based compensation expense 60,231 0.91 4 — Adjusted non-GAAP measure $ 18,018 $ 0.27 $ (6,336 ) $ (0.15 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, diluted 66,374 42,877





Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)