North America Oil and Gas Projects Outlook Report 2022-2026: Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion Projects

Dublin, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Oil and Gas Projects Outlook to 2026 - Development Stage, Capacity, Capex and Contractor Details of All New Build and Expansion Projects" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America is expected to witness 523 projects to commence operations during the period 2022-2026. Out of these, upstream projects would be 86, midstream would be the highest with 295 projects with refinery and petrochemicals at 22 and 120 respectively.



Scope

Updated information on oil and gas, planned and announced projects in the North America with start years up to 2026

Provides projects breakdown by sector, project type, and project stage at regional and country level

Provides key details such as project development stage, capacity, and project cost for planned and announced projects in the North America, wherever available

Provides EPC contractor, design/FEED contractor, and other contractor details for oil and gas projects, wherever available

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up to date information available on planned and announced projects in the North America across the oil and gas value chain

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the North America oil and gas industry

Facilitate decision making based on strong oil and gas projects data

Assess key projects data of your peers and competitors



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Market Definition



2. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in North America

2.1 Oil and Gas Projects in North America, Overview of Projects Data

2.2 Oil and Gas Projects in North America, Projects by Sector

2.3 Oil and Gas Projects in North America, Projects by Type

2.4 Oil and Gas Projects in North America, Projects by Stage

2.5 Oil and Gas Projects in North America, Projects by Country



3. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in the US

3.1 Oil and Gas Projects in the US, Overview of Projects Data

3.2 Oil and Gas Projects in the US, Projects by Sector

3.3 Oil and Gas Projects in the US, Projects by Type

3.4 Oil and Gas Projects in the US, Projects by Stage

3.5 Oil and Gas Projects in the US, Projects Development Stage, Capacity, Project Cost, and Contractor Details



4. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Canada

4.1 Oil and Gas Projects in Canada, Overview of Projects Data

4.2 Oil and Gas Projects in Canada, Projects by Sector

4.3 Oil and Gas Projects in Canada, Projects by Type

4.4 Oil & Gas Projects in Canada, Projects by Stage

4.5 Oil and Gas Projects in Canada, Projects Development Stage, Capacity, Project Cost, and Contractor Details



5. Oil and Gas Projects Outlook in Mexico

5.1 Oil and Gas Projects in Mexico, Overview of Projects Data

5.2 Oil and Gas Projects in Mexico, Projects by Sector

5.3 Oil and Gas Projects in Mexico, Projects by Type

5.4 Oil & Gas Projects in Mexico, Projects by Stage

5.5 Oil and Gas Projects in Mexico, Projects Development Stage, Capacity, Project Cost, and Contractor Details



6. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7xk97u



