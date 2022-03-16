Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Erikslund)

English Swedish





Bank of Åland Plc

Managers' Transactions

March 16, 2022, 13.30 EET

Managers' Transactions



__



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tove Erikslund-Henriksson

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 11544/5/12

__

Transaction date: 2022-03-16

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 786 Unit price: 35.89 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 786 Volume weighted average price: 35.89 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505