New York Regional Closed Median Home Price Increases Slightly While Transaction Count Declines

WEST BABYLON, N.Y., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneKey® MLS, the largest MLS in New York, is the trusted source of monthly statistics for residential real estate transactions from Montauk to Manhattan, north through the Hudson Valley and the Catskill Mountains. For February 2022, OneKey MLS reported a regional closed median sale price of $570,000, representing a $5,000 increase in the closed median sale price, or less than 1.0% higher than the reported figures in December 2021 and January 2022. Between January and February 2022, closed regional sales transactions, including residential, condo, and co-op sales, decreased to 4,606 from 5,457, representing a -15.6% month-over-month change.

OneKey MLS aggregates the real estate transactional data from nine counties making up the regional MLS coverage area, and reports individually on each county represented. The infographic demonstrates month-over-month closed median home price comparisons for the region.

Whereas four of nine counties reported an increased closed median sale price, three of nine counties reported a decrease, and two reported no change. Bronx (10.8%), Putnam (2.2%), Suffolk (1.4%), and Rockland (0.6%) Counties had month-over-month increases in closed median sale price. Queens (-0.7%), Westchester (-3.8%), and Sullivan (-13.5%) Counties had month-over-month decreases. Nassau and Orange Counties reported no change (0.0%).

Jim Speer, CEO OneKey MLS said, "Regional home prices have seemingly stabilized, evidenced by the leveling off of regional median home prices over the past several months, where month-over-month appreciation rates have been less than 1.0%. Likewise, the closed median home price for our area has been reported between $565,000 and $570,000 consistently since October 2021."

For further detailed statistical information about residential, condo, and co-op sales transactions, please visit https://www.onekeymls.com/market-statistics

OneKey MLS, made possible by the merger of MLSLI and Hudson Gateway MLS, is one of the nation's leading Multiple Listing Services, serving over 45,000 REALTOR® subscribers and 4,300 participating offices throughout Long Island, Manhattan, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey MLS is dedicated to providing more comprehensive coverage, up-to-date statistics, and the best real estate tools and resources.

For Immediate Release

Media Contact: Tricia Chirco, SVP Marketing and Communications

631 670-0710 Ext. 405

TChirco@onekeymls.com

Related Images











Image 1: Closed Median Sale Price by County with Month-Over-Month Comparison by OneKey MLS





Table reporting the closed median sale price and percent change for the nine counties in the OneKey MLS NY regional coverage area for Februrary 2022 and January 2022

















Image 2: OneKey MLS, the largest Multiple Listing Service in NY





OneKey MLS logo, the One Source









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment