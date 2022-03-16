VitalHub Announces Expansion Licensing Deal With Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

TORONTO, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI) is pleased to announce an expansion licensing agreement of subsidiary Intouch with Health’s (“Intouch”) patient flow solutions with Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (the “Trust” or “Liverpool”). This contract expands upon the Company’s existing relationship with Poole Hospital, and marks the 8th Intouch with Health contract announced this quarter.



Poole Hospital has been a customer of the Company since 2019, and has recently expanded their operations resulting in increased organizational and operational pressures. Having successfully used the Company’s products over the past three years, Poole looked to Intouch with Health for a solution to these pressures, culminating in this agreement. This expansion further widens the reach of Intouch’s solutions to Bournemouth and Christchurch Hospitals, spanning across the entirety of University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust.

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust serves a catchment area of 2.8 million people, spanning Merseyside, Cheshire, North Wales, and the Isle of Man. The Trust sees more than 100,000 outpatients at its hospitals, annually. Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust provides specialist services in cardiothoracic surgery, cardiology, and respiratory medicine including adult cystic fibrosis and diagnostic imaging.

Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has licensed a suite of Intouch’s patient flow solutions, including the Check-in, Calling, Flow Manager, Mobile, and HL7 Channels software solutions. This licensing agreement is comprised solely of software products, and has an expected deployment time of twelve-weeks. By implementing these programs, the Trust can expect to see improvements in patient experience and clinical efficiency.

“We are delighted to build upon our existing relationship with Poole Hospital, expanding across the Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Trust,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “As the 8th Intouch sale announced this quarter, we continue to reinforce our market leadership and penetration across the UK healthcare landscape. With organic growth forming an important part of our overall expansion strategy, we are pleased by our team’s continued progress and execution.”

ABOUT LIVERPOOL HEART AND CHEST HOSPITAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “VHI”.

