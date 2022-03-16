Global Smart Packaging Market Report 2022: Players are Adopting Leading Technologies Like AI and Robotics to Streamline Processes, Improve Productivity, and Optimize Output

Dublin, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Packaging - How Technology is Embedding Intelligence into Packaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The packaging sector is evolving into Packaging 2.0 with all the innovations that are shaping it. Sophisticated and advanced technologies are driving automation across all the value chains in the sector.

Players are adopting leading technologies like AI and robotics to streamline processes, improve productivity, and optimize output. Other technologies such as AR is engaging customers and provide immersive experiences. This report highlights how the packaging sector is embracing different technologies and solutions that reshape packaging as a technology-driven sector.



Innovations: presents real-world innovation use cases and examples related to the implementation of emerging technologies by companies as well as startups in the packaging sector. It casts light on how tech-enabled innovations are transforming every segment of the packaging sector value chain.



Scope

Innovation Map: key real-world innovation use cases of emerging technologies implemented by enterprises and startups in the sector.

Innovation Insights: innovation examples by each value chain segment of the sector to present key trends.

Vendor Map: represents a sample list of vendors in each use case highlighted in the report.

Reasons to Buy

No surprise that technology has been a driving force in business transformation for years, but the term 'emerging technologies' has all of the sudden become the key catalyst to drive the next wave of innovation across sectors.

The sense of urgency weighs different across different sectors, where the direct customer-facing sectors are at the forefront compared to other capital-intensive sectors. Companies in one sector can take cues from successful innovations in other sectors to either draw analogies with existing products, services, and processes or transfer strategic approaches for a revolutionary transformation.

Against this backdrop, enterprises need to understand which emerging technologies are impacting their sector and how various companies are implementing them to meet various challenges.

The innovation landscape report in packaging, published by the publisher as part of an ongoing series, covers some of the key trends, use cases, and real-world examples related to the implementation of emerging technologies across the packaging sector value chain.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Sector innovation insights: overview



2. What are the key sector strategic challenges faced?



3. Which technologies are helping the sector?



4. Innovation map by sector value chain: key use cases

4.1 Packaging Materials Production

4.2 Packaging Converters

4.3 Filling & Packing

4.4 Wholesale, Distribution & Logistics

4.5 Retailers/Consumers



5. Vendor map by sector value chain: key use cases



6. Methodology



