Motoclub Announces Barrett-Jackson Houston 2021 Collector Series Drop

Los Angeles, CA., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motoclub.io (“Motoclub”), a premier marketplace for digital automotive collectibles, is pleased to announce that it will drop new SparkNFTs in the Barrett-Jackson Houston 2021 Collector Series – “Platinum Pack”.



Motoclub members can collect new SparkNFTs in the Barrett-Jackson Houston 2021 Collector Series, following the success of the earlier pack drops in this run.

Some of the most talked-about vehicles at last September’s Houston sale are featured in the “Platinum Pack”.

Each “Platinum Pack” will contain an assortment of SparkNFTs based on the sales of the four specially selected vehicles sold at the Barrett-Jackson 2021 Houston Auction.

The four cars featured as SparkNFTs in our “Platinum Pack” are:

2019 Ford GT

1966 Shelby GT350 - Stirling Moss Race Car

1971 Chevrolet Camaro Custom Coupe – “The Ultimate Camaro: 598”

2019 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Hennessey Custom Edition “Resurrection”

Each SparkNFT is represented by 2 x high-res digital images, 1 x illustration, and 1 x video. Each pack includes four random SparkNFTs from the “Platinum” tier, for a total of 16 SparkNFTs to be collected.

Utilizing the Motoclub Trading Platform, members can sell and trade to complete the “Platinum” and Houston Series sets or purchase additional packs from the Motoclub Showroom.

Nick Cardinale, Chief Operating Officer for Barrett-Jackson, said: “As the overall NFT market grows, more and more people are learning about them, and that includes car enthusiasts. We’re thrilled that digital collectors recognize the important role Barrett-Jackson is playing in the NFT space.”

The Barrett-Jackson Houston 2021 Collector Series “Platinum Pack” will be released at 12 p.m. PDT on March 29, 2022.

For more details, visit the Motoclub website .

About Motoclub.io

Motoclub is a digital collectible space for automotive enthusiasts and fans of automotive memorabilia.

Motoclub partners with some of the biggest names in motorsport, classic and contemporary vehicles, to bring collectors some of the most unique and exclusive digital collectibles available today.

All Motoclub collectible NFTs are minted, sold, and traded through its own specially created platform for buyers to enjoy through their own Motoclub digital wallets.

The Motoclub platform is supported and managed by blockchain pioneers CurrencyWorks Inc.

For more information, go to http://www.motoclub.io.

About Barrett-Jackson

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events.

Welcoming over 500,000 attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson produces live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada and Houston, Texas where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com.

For more information, go to www.barrett-jackson.com .

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is an award-winning, publicly-traded company that builds and operates a full-service blockchain platform.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io . For additional investor info, visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov , searching CWRK.

