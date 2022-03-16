Global Cervical Cancer Epidemiology Forecast Report 2021-2030: Risk Factors, Comorbidities, and Global and Historical Trends

Dublin, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cervical Cancer - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the 8MM, diagnosed incident cases of cervical cancer are expected to increase from 109,891 cases in 2020 to 123,846 cases in 2030, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 1.27%.

All women are at risk for cervical cancer. It occurs most often in women ages 30 years and older (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2021). Long-lasting infection with certain types of human papillomavirus (HPV) is the main cause of cervical cancer.

Almost all cervical cancer cases (99%) are linked to infection with HPV, an extremely common virus transmitted through sexual contact (World Health Organization, 2021). In 2018, an estimated 570,000 women were diagnosed with cervical cancer worldwide, and about 311,000 women died from the disease (World Health Organization, 2021).



In 2030, urban China will have the highest number of diagnosed incident cases of cervical cancer in the 8MM, with 83,479 cases, whereas Spain will have the fewest diagnosed incident cases of cervical cancer with 2,147 cases. In the 8MM, the five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of cervical cancer are expected to increase from 394,378 cases in 2020 to 453,614 cases in 2030, at an AGR of 1.50%. the publisher epidemiologists attribute the increase in the five-year diagnosed prevalent cases and diagnosed incident cases of cervical cancer to changes in the diagnosed incidence and survival rates, and population dynamics in each market.



Scope

This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and global and historical trends for cervical cancer in the eight major markets (8MM) (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and Urban China).

It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for diagnosed incident cases of cervical cancer. The diagnosed incident cases of cervical cancer are further segmented by age (18-29 years, 30-39 years, 40-49 years, 50-59 years, 60-69 years, 70-79 years, and 80 years and older) in these markets. Diagnosed incident cases of cervical cancer are further segmented by International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) stage at diagnosis (stage IA, stage IB1-2, stage IB3, stage IIA1, stage IIA2, stage IIB, stage III, stage IVA, and stage IVB), histology subtypes (squamous cell carcinoma, adenocarcinoma, adenosquamous carcinomas, small cell neuroendocrine cancers, and others), biomarkers (MSI, MMR-d, PD-L1 positive, NTRK fusion, and HER2), and HPV status (HPV 16, HPV 18, HPV 31, HPV 33, HPV 45, HPV 52, and HPV 58). The report also provides a 10-year epidemiological forecast of the five-year diagnosed prevalent cases of cervical cancer.

The cervical cancer epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.

Reasons to Buy

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global cervical cancer market.

Quantify patient populations in the global cervical cancer market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups that present the best opportunities for cervical cancer therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

Understand magnitude of cervical cancer by FIGO stage at diagnosis, histology subtypes, biomarkers (MSI, MMR-d, PD-L1 positive, NTRK Fusion, and HER2), and HPV status.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Cervical Cancer: Executive Summary

1.1 Related Reports

1.2 Upcoming Reports



2 Epidemiology

2.1 Disease Background

2.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

2.3 Global and Historical Trends

2.4 8MM Forecast Methodology

2.4.1 Sources

2.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

2.4.3 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Diagnosed Incident Cases of Cervical Cancer (ICD-10 = C53)

2.4.4 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Diagnosed Incident Cases of Cervical Cancer by International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Stage at Diagnosis

2.4.5 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Diagnosed Incident Cases of Cervical Cancer by Histology Subtypes

2.4.6 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Diagnosed Incident Cases of Cervical Cancer by Biomarkers

2.4.7 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Diagnosed Incident Cases of Cervical Cancer by Human Papillomavirus Status

2.4.8 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Cervical Cancer

2.5 Epidemiological Forecast for Cervical Cancer (2020-2030)

2.5.1 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Cervical Cancer

2.5.2 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of Cervical Cancer

2.5.3 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Cervical Cancer by International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Stage at Diagnosis

2.5.4 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Cervical Cancer by Histology Subtypes

2.5.5 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Cervical Cancer by Biomarkers

2.5.6 Diagnosed Incident Cases of Cervical Cancer by Human Papillomavirus Status

2.5.7 Five-Year Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Cervical Cancer

2.6 Discussion

2.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

2.6.2 COVID-19 Impact

2.6.3 Limitations of the Analysis

2.6.4 Strengths of the Analysis



3 Appendix



