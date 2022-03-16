Outlook on the Synthetic Biology: Protein Design and Engineering Global Market to 2035 - Industry Trends and Forecasts

Dublin, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Biology: Protein Design and Engineering Market by Type of Protein Engineering Approach Used, Type of Protein, Type of Application, Type of End User and Key Geographies: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of the protein design and engineering services and technology providers. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of protein design and engineering services and technology providers engaged in this domain.

Over the past few years, protein-based therapeutics, including peptides, hormones, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, blood factors and therapeutic enzymes, have gained a lot of attention from clinical researchers engaged in the field of drug development. The success of these therapeutics can be attributed to the various clinical benefits offered by such products, such as high target specificity, low toxicity and favorable safety profiles. It is worth mentioning that, at present, the protein / peptide therapeutic pipeline features over 345 product candidates, which are being evaluated across more than 1,500 clinical trials worldwide. Further, over 55 such therapies have already been marketed to treat multiple therapeutic indications.

However, developing a protein based therapeutic is often fraught with several challenges, such as short half-life and poor chemical and physical stability. To overcome the aforementioned challenges as well as enable the development of therapeutic proteins with improved characteristics, researchers have identified various protein design and engineering techniques. Engineering a protein is a complex multistep process which requires high-throughput techniques and screening procedures. Additionally, it is a time and cost intensive process. Therefore, innovators in the pharmaceutical industry are constantly identifying / developing ways to improve the process of protein engineering.



Amidst other alternatives, outsourcing protein design and engineering process to a specialized service provider, having the required capability, has emerged as a viable option for various protein / peptide therapeutic developers. Presently, over 85 protein design / protein engineering service providers, along with technology providers, are actively supporting the development of novel protein / peptide therapeutics. The growing interest of pharmaceutical stakeholders in this field is also reflected from the recent rise in partnership activity related to protein design and engineering.

Additionally, over 550 patents related to protein design and engineering techniques have been filed / granted in the past few years, demonstrating the continued innovation being carried out in this domain. Driven by the growing demand for therapeutic proteins for personalized medicine and advancement in protein engineering tools, this market is anticipated to witness steady growth in the coming years.



Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed review of the overall landscape of companies offering protein design and engineering services to various organizations, including pharma / biotech firms, CROs and research / academic institutes, along with analysis based on various relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count) and location of headquarters. The chapter also provides details related to protein design and engineering service(s) offered (protein sequencing, protein library generation, protein screening, protein characterization, protein purification, de-novo protein synthesis and in-silico analysis), additional services offered (protein expression, drug discovery, protein-protein interaction analysis, protein identification, bio imaging of proteins, protein extraction and biological pathway identification), type of protein engineering approach used (directed evolution, rational designing and semi- rational designing), type of protein (antibodies, enzymes, peptides, vaccines and others), type of application (therapeutics and diagnostics) and type of protein expression (cell surface and cell free).

A competitiveness analysis of protein design and engineering service providers, segmented into three categories, namely small (1-50 employees), mid-sized (51-500 employees), and large companies (>500 employees). Within the peer group, companies were ranked based on various relevant parameters, such as supplier power (based on the experience) and company competitiveness (based on parameters, such as number of protein design and engineering services offered, type of technique used, type of protein engineering approach used, number of additional services offered, application areas and type of protein expression).

Elaborate profiles of key players that are engaged in offering services for protein design and engineering. Each profile features a brief overview of the company (including information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key executives), financial information (if available), information on services offered, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of protein design and engineering technology providers, featuring analysis based on several parameters, such as year of establishment, company size (in terms of employee count) and location of headquarters. In addition, the chapter highlights an in-depth analysis of various protein design and engineering technologies based on type of protein design and engineering service(s) supported (protein sequencing, protein library generation, protein screening, protein characterization, de novo protein synthesis and in-silico analysis), additional services supported (drug discovery, protein-protein interaction analysis and protein expression), type of protein engineering approach used (rational designing, directed evolution and semi-rational designing), type of protein (proteins / peptides, antibodies, enzymes, cytokines and viruses) and type of application (therapeutics and diagnostics).

An insightful 22 matrix representation of the competitiveness analysis of various protein design and engineering technologies segregated into two peer groups based on the company size of their respective technology provider, namely small (1-50 employees) and mid-sized companies (51-500 employees). Within the peer group, technologies were ranked based on various relevant parameters, such as supplier power (based on the experience of the technology provider) and technology competitiveness (based on parameters, including number of protein design and engineering services supported, number of additional services supported, type of protein and type of application).

Elaborate profiles of key players that are engaged in offering technologies for protein design and engineering. Each profile features a brief overview of the company (including information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key executives), financial information (if available), information on technology offered, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked by stakeholders engaged in this domain, during the period 2017-2021, covering R&D agreements, technology licensing agreements, product development and commercialization agreements, research agreements, service alliances, product development agreements, acquisitions / mergers, technology / software development agreements and other related agreements.

An in-depth analysis of over 130 protein / peptide based therapy developers that are likely to partner with protein design and engineering services and technology providers, based on several relevant parameters, such as developer strength (based on company size and its experience), pipeline strength (based on the number of drugs in pipeline and their stage of development and therapeutic area).

An in-depth analysis of over 550 patents filed / granted related to protein design and engineering, till 2021. The instances have been analyzed based on various relevant parameters, such as type of patent, application year, publication year, regional applicability, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, type of applicant, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents filed / granted), patent benchmarking and valuation.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players engaged in providing protein design and engineering services?

What is the relative competitiveness of different protein design and engineering service providers?

What are the popular types of protein design and engineering technologies available in the market?

What types of partnership models are commonly being adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

How is the intellectual property landscape in this field likely to evolve in the foreseen future?

Which are the most active clinical trial centers?

What are the major market trends and driving factors that are likely to impact the growth of protein design and engineering market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION



4. MARKET LANDSCAPE: PROTEIN DESIGN AND ENGINEERING SERVICE PROVIDERS



5. PROTEIN DESIGN AND ENGINEERING SERVICE PROVIDERS: COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS



6. COMPANY PROFILES: PROTEIN DESIGN AND ENGINEERING SERVICE PROVIDERS IN NORTH AMERICA

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. ATUM

6.2.1. Company Overview

6.2.2. Protein Design and Engineering Service Offerings

6.2.3. Protein Design and Engineering Technologies

6.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.3. Creative BioMart

6.3.1. Company Overview

6.3.2. Protein Design and Engineering Service Offerings

6.3.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.4. Creative Biostructure

6.4.1. Company Overview

6.4.2. Protein Design and Engineering Service Offerings

6.4.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6.5. Creative Enzymes

6.5.1. Company Overview

6.5.2. Protein Design and Engineering Service Offerings

6.5.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook



7. COMPANY PROFILES: PROTEIN DESIGN AND ENGINEERING SERVICE PROVIDERS IN EUROPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.1. Absolute Antibody

7.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.2. Protein Design and Engineering Service Offerings

7.1.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.2. EUCODIS Bioscience

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Protein Design and Engineering Service Offerings

7.2.3. Protein Design and Engineering Technologies

7.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.3. Fusion Antibodies

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Protein Design and Engineering Service Offerings

7.3.3. Protein Design and Engineering Technologies

7.3.4. Financial Information

7.3.5. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.4. Innovagen

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Protein Design and Engineering Service Offerings

7.4.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7.5. ZYMVOL

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Protein Design and Engineering Service Offerings

7.5.3. Protein Design and Engineering Technologies

7.5.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook



8. COMPANY PROFILES: PROTEIN DESIGN AND ENGINEERING SERVICE PROVIDERS IN ASIA PACIFIC

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. Averring Biotech

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Protein Design and Engineering Service Offerings

8.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.3. EnzymeWorks

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Protein Design and Engineering Service Offerings

8.3.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.4. GeNext Genomics

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Protein Design and Engineering Service Offerings

8.4.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8.5. Quantumzyme

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Protein Design and Engineering Service Offerings

8.5.3. Protein Design and Engineering Technologies

8.5.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook



9. MARKET LANDSCAPE: PROTEIN DESIGN AND ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY PROVIDERS



10. PROTEIN DESIGN AND ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGIES: COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS



11. COMPANY PROFILES: PROTEIN DESIGN AND ENGINEERING TECHNOLOGY PROVIDERS

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Arzeda

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Protein Design and Engineering Technologies

11.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

11.3. Cyrus Biotechnology

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Protein Design and Engineering Technologies

11.3.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

11.4. Enzymaster

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Protein Design and Engineering Technologies

11.4.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

11.5. Innovative Targeting Solutions

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Protein Design and Engineering Technologies

11.5.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

11.6. Proteus

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Protein Design and Engineering Technologies

11.6.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook



12. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS



13. LIKELY PARTNERS ANALYSIS



14. PATENT ANALYSIS

15. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS



16. CASE STUDY: NOVEL PEPTIDE THERAPEUTICS

17. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS



18. CONCLUDING REMARKS



19. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS



20. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



21. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6weam4