Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Global Market Report 2022

The global anemia and other blood disorder drugs market is expected to grow from $10.29 billion in 2021 to $11.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $14.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%.



The anemia and other blood disorder drugs market consists of sales of anemia and other blood disorder drugs and related services.Anemia and other blood disorder drugs that are used to stimulate red blood cell production or hemoglobin in the human body include Erythropoietin (Epoetin alpha), Ferrous Sulfate, Iron Dextran, Deferoxamine, Immunosuppressant, Bone marrow stimulants, Corticosteroids, Aminoxin, Hespan, Hextend, and Pyridoxine.



The market also comprises of sales of drugs that are responsible for curing other blood disorders, including inherited orphan blood disorder.



The main types of anemia and other blood disorder drugs are iron deficiency anemia, chronic kidney disease anemia, sickle cell anemia and aplastic anemia.Iron deficiency anaemia is a common kind of anaemia in which the blood does not contain enough healthy red blood cells.



The oxygen-carrying red blood cells transport oxygen to the body’s cells.The different types of anemia include microcytic (Low MCV), normocytic (Normal MCV), macrocytic (High MCV) and involves various routes of administration such as oral, injectable.



It is distributed through hospitals pharmacy, online pharmacy, pharmacy.



North America is the largest region in the anemia and other blood disorder drugs market in 2021.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing prevalence of anemia among the global population acts as a strong driving factor for the market.Unhealthy lifestyles, changing dietary habits and increased stress levels increased the cases of anemia worldwide.



For instance, anemia was found to be the most frequent disease in the elderly population (> 65 years of age), reaching a prevalence rate of around 17%. the World Bank reported that anemia is the 8th leading cause of disease among women and the young population. Growth in the prevalence rate of anemia drives the market.



There has been an increase in the use of biologics for treating anemia and other blood disorders.Biologics are composed of protein, sugar, nucleic acids, or a combination of these substances or might be derived from living organisms like humans, animals, or microorganisms or that may contain components of living organisms.



The growth in the use of biologics over the drugs restricts the market resulting in the decline of the number of drugs being used for the treatment of anemia & other blood disorders.For example, Hospira, a medical device and pharmaceutical company, submitted its first biologics license application to FDA for the approval of a drug that treats anemia.



Moreover, the FDA approved the first Epoetin Alfa biosimilar for the treatment of anemia caused by chronic kidney disease, chemotherapy, or use of zidovudine in patients with HIV infection. The increase in the use of biologics will hamper the growth of the market.



Companies in the anemia and other blood disorder drugs market are collaborating with other companies to develop and commercialize a specific kind of drug by sharing the knowledge, technology, and cost.Such collaborations are also helpful to the companies in case of expiring licenses and stringent regulatory environment.



For example, in 2020, Akebia Therapeutics announced a collaboration with Tobacco Inc to treat adult patients with iron deficiency anemia. Another such example is, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. entered into an agreement to manufacture and commercialize Vadadustat, an oral HIF stabilizer, used for the treatment of anemia.



The anemia and other blood disorder drugs market is governed by several regulatory bodies that regulate their functioning by carrying out quality checks for that drug before it can be launched in the market. For instance, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) requires every pharmaceutical company to get their drugs examined by the concerned authority. FDA sorts to a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) for determining the safety and quality standards of the drug and grants approvals only if the standards are up to the mark.



In 2019, AMAG Pharmaceutical, an American pharmaceutical company agreed to acquire Perosphere for $415 million.The acquisition would result in expanding AMAG’s pipeline and enhance its presence in the Hematology drugs market with the help of Perosphere’s next-generation Anticoagulant reversal agent called Ciraparantag.



Perosphere is a specialty pharmaceutical company focusing on rescue drug medications. The Company was established in 2011 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA.



The countries covered in the anemia and other blood disorder drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





