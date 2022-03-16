Harsco Corporation To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

CAMP HILL, Pa., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global, market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced that Company management will be participating in the Jefferies Services Summit on March 24, 2022. The Company will be represented by Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Anshooman Aga and Vice President Dave Martin.
About Harsco Corporation
Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.
