Speedemissions, Inc. Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021

ATLANTA, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Speedemissions, Inc. (OTC Markets Expert Market: SPMI) (the “Company”) a retail brand emissions testing and safety inspections company, operating nineteen stores in the Atlanta and St. Louis markets, today announces its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.



“The fourth quarter and the year-end results clearly demonstrate the considerable progress the company has made over the past 36 months. The operation of our business produced a positive EBITDA1 for the twelfth consecutive quarter,” stated Rich Parlontieri, Speedemissions CEO & President. “It is a confirmation of the persistence, hard work, and commitment provided by our employees and executive team, and clearly illustrates that the calculated decisions the company has made continue to move Speedemissions in the right direction.”

“Without question, we remain driven on the continual advancement of our core business. With that though, we now have the foundation to actively review and carefully examine various new strategies within the automotive and related technologies sector which could potentially allow us to diversify our revenue channels and grow overall margins and profitability,” added Parlontieri.

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 (Unaudited)

Revenue increased by approximately $95,000 to $864,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to approximately $769,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020. This increase was due to a 12.3% increase in same store sales in Atlanta and a 67.6% increase in the St. Louis location.



Store Operating Expenses increased by approximately $57,000 or 14% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to an increase in store wages, credit card fees and store maintenance.



General and Administrative Expenses increased by $14,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and is attributed to a tax preparation charge.



The Company’s Net Income was approximately $91,000, an increase of $11,000, or 13.75% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Financial Summary for Twelve Month Period Ended December 31, 2021 (Unaudited)

Revenue increased 2.4%, or $79,000, to approximately $3,359,000 in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to $3,280,000 in the same period of 2020. The increase was achieved despite the closing of a station due to a lost lease.



Same Store Sales increased by 4.5%, or $145,000, in the eighteen Georgia locations, including two mobile testing units, and in the St. Louis location. This increase was achieved despite a system wide shut down due to a ransomware attack of the Georgia Clean Air Force (GCAF) contract company.



Store Operating Expenses increased $76,000 in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, primarily due to the adjustment of store employee payroll in 2021.



General and Administrative Expenses decreased approximately $23,000 or 4.1%, during the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to the same period of 2020.



For the year Total Net Expenses have been reduced by $174,000 or 7.56% versus the same period in 2020.



The Company had a Net Income of $599,000 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, compared to a Net Income of $360,000 for the same period 2020. The increase is attributed partly to the forgiveness of the PPP loan, plus $88,000 as the result of the write-off of certain accounts payable and accrued expenses. These were partially offset by the recognition of $130,000 in accumulated penalty and interest costs resulting from our settlement of prior years’ 941 issues with the IRS. Without this net other income differential of $198,000 for year-to-date 2021, net operating income for the twelve months 2021 would be $394,000. This represents a $41,000 or 11.6% increase over the $353,000 net operating income recorded for the same period in 2020.



(1)EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization and is commonly referred to evaluate a company’s operating performance. Consequently, EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income and loss presented in accordance with GAAP.

An analysis of results for the period ended December 31, 2021, can be found on the Speedemissions, Inc. website at www.speedemissions.com .

ABOUT SPEEDEMISSIONS, INC.

Speedemissions, Inc., based in Atlanta, Georgia, offers our customers quick and efficient emission testing and/or safety inspection as required by law. The company is in the Atlanta, GA. and St. Louis, MO. markets. For more information, visit: www.speedemissions.com .

Company Contact:

Speedemissions, Inc.

info@speedemissions.com