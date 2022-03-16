Two AIR Apartment Communities Ranked Among the Top 1% in the Nation for Online Reputation

Denver, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two apartment communities owned and operated by Apartment Income REIT. Corp (known as AIR Communities) have been recognized among the Elite 1% properties in the nation with the best online reputation by J Turner Research, a multifamily-focused market research firm. Of the 128,000+ properties the firm monitors nationally, just 1,564 earned the Elite 1% distinction, published annually by Multifamily Executive (MFE).

The Elite 1% distinction is earned by receiving a high Online Reputation Assessment (ORA®) score, which is calculated across multiple review sites by J Turner Research. Each month, MFE publishes a ranking of properties and management companies based on their ORA® scores.

Of all the apartment communities monitored by J Turner Research, Axiom was one of three in Cambridge, MA to make the Elite 1% list, and Ocean House on Prospect was the sole recipient in La Jolla, CA.

“Providing world-class customer service is at the heart of what we do, and we know customers care about a property’s reputation when they are looking for their next long-term living experience,” said President of Property Operations Keith Kimmel. “When residents are happy, that result is reflected online, in the day-to-day living experience at our communities, and in our operational excellence nationwide.”

In addition to an outstanding customer service experience, each of the AIR-owned communities on the list offers remarkable amenities tailored to the local community. Ocean House on Prospect is just steps away from the beach, features breathtaking ocean views, high-end apartment finishes, and a resort-style pool and sundeck. Axiom’s spacious apartment homes are well-located in Kendall Square. Its easy access to world-renowned universities, the Charles River bike paths, and other local experiences earns Axiom a Bike Score of 97.

While first-class amenities are an important part of the living experience at Ocean House on Prospect and Axiom, understanding and responding to the needs of residents are key drivers of the communities’ strong performances.

“As an owner and operator of apartment communities across the country, caring for residents involves more than offering modern finishes and luxury amenities,” said Mr. Kimmel. “The work our team does – building relationships and providing a sense of community – is what turns a beautiful building into a place to call home.”

###

