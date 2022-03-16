Sight Sciences Announces Appointment of Brenda Becker to Board of Directors

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT), an eyecare technology company focused on creating innovative solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives, today announced the appointment of Brenda Becker to its Board of Directors, effective March 15, 2022. As part of her duties, Ms. Becker has joined the Nominating and Governance Committee. Ms. Becker has more than 40 years of combined private and public sector experience focused on health policy and legislation. She currently serves as Senior Vice President, Global Government Affairs at Boston Scientific.



“Brenda’s four decades of public service and private sector expertise is an ideal fit for our Board of Directors, and we are extremely pleased to welcome her. We operate in a heavily regulated industry with many key constituents, including government entities such as policy and lawmakers, regulators, payors and customers,” said Paul Badawi, co-founder and CEO, Sight Sciences. “Navigating the regulatory environment and ensuring appropriate access to our current and planned products in the U.S. and internationally will be crucial to our continued success. Brenda’s vast experience in government and business will help us achieve our goals. In addition, she shares our dedication to fostering scientific innovation and ensuring that patients have access to breakthrough technologies. We are thrilled that Brenda has joined us on our mission to improve patients’ lives and ‘Deliver the Power of Sight.’”

Prior to joining Boston Scientific in 2007, Ms. Becker served in the George W. Bush administration under former Vice President Dick Cheney as Assistant to the Vice President for Legislative Affairs. In that capacity, she advised the Vice President and senior White House staff on legislative strategy from 2004 to 2007. In addition, Ms. Becker was nominated by President Bush and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2001 to serve as the Assistant Secretary for Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs at the U.S. Department of Commerce where she provided counsel to the Secretary of Commerce and other senior commerce officials. Before entering public service, Ms. Becker held increasing roles of responsibility overseeing state and federal affairs at the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association for 20 years.

“I share Sight Sciences’ belief that innovation in eyecare products has the potential to improve patients’ vision and their quality of life,” said Ms. Becker. “It’s an honor to join Sight Sciences’ Board of Directors. I look forward to contributing toward its next stages of growth as they expand their existing businesses in glaucoma and dry eye and develop their robust pipeline of innovations in ophthalmology and optometry.”

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company’s OMNI® Surgical System is a minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness. The Company’s TearCare® System is 510(k) cleared for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD), enabling office-based clearance of gland obstructions by an eye care professional to address the leading cause of dry eye disease. For more information, visit www.sightsciences.com .

