BetterLife Obtains In Vivo PK Data for BETR-001 Confirming its Bioavailability in Brain

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAU), an emerging biotech company focused on the development and commercialization of second generation non-hallucinogenic psychedelic analogs for the treatment of neuropsychological disorders, is pleased to announce it has obtained the first set of positive in vivo pharmacokinetic (PK) data confirming the bioavailability of its lead compound BETR-001 (2-bromo-LSD, formerly TD-0148A) in the brain (target tissue) and plasma of treated mice. BETR-001 is a non-hallucinogenic derivative of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD). We had previously confirmed the non-hallucinogenic property of BETR-001 in the head-twitch-response (HTR) assay in mice, a model commonly used as a behavioral proxy in rodents for human hallucinogenic effects. A key objective of the current study was to confirm that lack of hallucinogenic property of BETR-001 is not due to its poor bioavailability especially in the target brain tissue.



The key PK data points from this mouse study conducted at Nucro-Technics (Scarborough, ON, Canada) include:

A bioanalytical method was established to measure 2-bromo-LSD in mouse plasma and brain tissues.

BETR-001 appeared quickly (10 minutes post dose) in the plasma and brain of mice following a single dose and remained detectable up to 8 hours post dose.

Plasma and brain exposure of BETR-001 increased in a time- and dose-dependent manner.

The mean terminal half-life of BETR-001 in plasma (~ 1.5 hours) was not significantly different among all dosing groups or between different sexes.

BetterLife's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ahmad Doroudian, stated that “we are very pleased with the results from our preclinical animal study demonstrating a favorable PK profile of BETR-001 in support of our IND and future clinical programs in treatment of major depressive disorder and cluster headache patients. Although 2-bromo-LSD has been tested in rodents and human studies in the past, this is the first study to characterize the brain and plasma PK profile. These results provide strong evidence that BETR-001, manufactured by our patented synthesis and formulation process can reach the target organ (brain) and achieve the desired therapeutic range. These results will be part of BETR-001’s IND enabling non-clinical package that is currently under preparation.”

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing two compounds, BETR-001 and BETR-002, to treat neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders.

BETR-001 (formerly TD-0148A), which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is a non-hallucinogenic and non-controlled LSD derivative in development and it is unique in that it is unregulated and therefore can be self-administered. BetterLife’s synthesis patent for BETR-001 eliminates regulatory hurdles and its pending patent for composition and method of use covers treatment of depression, cluster headaches, post-traumatic stress disorder and other neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders. The global depression drugs market reached US$12.41 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach near US$25 billion by 2030. According to the WHO, depression is one of the leading causes of disability, impacting approximately 265 million people in the world.

BETR-002 (formerly TD-010), which is in preclinical and IND-enabling studies, is based on honokiol, the active anxiolytic ingredient of magnolia bark. BetterLife’s pending method of use and formulations patent covers treatment of anxiety related disorders including benzodiazepine dependency. The global benzodiazepines market is expected to grow to US$4.15 billion in 2017 (from US$3.48 billion in 2019) at a CAGR of 2.25%.

BetterLife also owns a drug candidate for the treatment of viral infections, such as COVID-19, and is in the process of seeking strategic alternatives for further development.

