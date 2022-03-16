Reputation Unveils Top Healthcare Providers in 2022 Healthcare Reputation Report

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation, the global leader in Reputation Experience Management (RXM), unveils rankings of the top healthcare providers across the United States in its annual Healthcare Reputation Report . The report reveals a disconnect in the patient experience: patients consider the bedside manner of physicians and nurses to be the number one driver of positive sentiment, but their interactions with administrative staff are a major driver of negative sentiment.



Analyzing more than 2.7 million patient reviews across nearly 180,000 physician and hospital systems, as well as 1 million online sentiment reviews from healthcare industry employees, Reputation found that:

More patients are leaving online reviews. Review volume jumped 50% for hospitals and 58% for physicians over 2020 – a key indicator that patients have been going back to the doctor after putting many healthcare needs on hold during the first year of the pandemic. This increase in reviews is important because three out of four U.S. adults read online patient ratings and reviews when deciding on a healthcare facility or physician.

Patients are happy with their clinical care, but unhappy with other experiences. Bedside manner is the biggest driver of positive sentiment. But ratings of administrative staff comprise the biggest driver of negative sentiment. Healthcare brands need to improve all touchpoints across the entire patient experience from searching for a provider to paying a bill.

Employee sentiment is lower compared to other industries. Nurses, in particular, are providing more negative feedback. Their workload is grueling, impacting their physical and mental health, and they feel underappreciated and undercompensated. To support their physical and mental wellbeing, healthcare systems must establish more systematic programs for monitoring the voice of the employee and enact formal employee experience programs.

“The healthcare industry has overcome extreme challenges over the past year, pushing care providers harder than ever in order to provide a wide range of care to patients,” says Joe Fuca, CEO of Reputation. “The value of the Reputation platform is evident through several of our customers being ranked top providers in our annual report. We are privileged to support the healthcare industry by helping healthcare leaders gain insight into both the patient experience and employee experience.”

It’s Google’s world – and healthcare is living in it

According to research that Reputation conducted recently with YouGov, Google is the most popular source for searching for a physician or hospital – more popular than provider/physician websites, healthcare-specific sites, or social media. Google is also the #1 review site used by healthcare consumers.

Because of Google’s influence, Reputation examined how people have interacted with healthcare Google Business Profiles. Studying listings data for 90,578 facilities and physicians in the U.S. Reputation found that:

A higher Reputation Score correlates to more conversions. Healthcare facilities with higher Reputation Scores have 838% more actions on their profiles than those with lower Reputation Scores. Meanwhile, physicians with higher Reputation Scores have 219% more actions compared to physicians with lower scores.

Views of hospital Google Business Profiles increased by 25%. Views of physician Google Business Profiles were up by 14%. The uptick shows just how important the Google Business Profile is to consumers in the process of choosing care.

“At CHS, patient experience is incredibly important to us. Reputation has been an essential partner, helping improve online visibility into consumer sentiment and providing actionable insights that enable meaningful changes to improve the patient experience,” says Tomi Galin, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Communications at Community Health Systems, “We also use this information to recognize extraordinary caregivers and to celebrate our successes. Our purpose - to help people get well and live healthier - depends on a positive reputation so we are very proud to be recognized as a reputation leader.”

"We’re fortunate to partner with Reputation to fulfill our mission of ‘making health care easier, so life can be better.’ We are constantly working to improve our patient experience through innovative and meaningful engagement programs, says Alexandra Morehouse, Chief Marketing Officer at Banner Health. “The pandemic has been the ultimate disrupter for the healthcare industry, and there’s never been a more important time to listen to and learn from the feedback both patients and employees are sharing."

Healthcare Provider Rankings

Reputation analyzed acute care at the 25 largest health systems based on reported revenue using its proprietary Reputation Score, and came up with the 15 leaders:

Community Health Systems HCA Healthcare Universal Health Services Baylor Scott & White Health CommonSpirit Health Trinity Health AdventHealth Ascension Tenet Healthcare Sutter Health Northwell Health University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Spectrum Health Banner Health Intermountain Healthcare



The 2022 Healthcare Reputation Report is now available here . For more information on Reputation Score and the Reputation RXM platform, please visit www.reputation.com .

