FuelCell Energy to Host Investor Day Today at 10 A.M. Eastern Time

DANBURY, Conn., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) -- a global leader in manufacturing stationary fuel cell energy platforms for decarbonizing power and producing hydrogen through our proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell technologies to enable a world empowered by clean energy -- will host a virtual investor day today, March 16, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. A sample of topics to be discussed include the Company’s long-term growth opportunities and strategy, business execution and financial outlook, capital allocation priorities, and plans to drive long-term shareholder value. The presentations, including two question and answer sessions, are expected to conclude at approximately 12:15 p.m. ET.



Presenting from FuelCell Energy will be:

Jason Few, President and Chief Executive Officer

Troy Michaud, Vice President, Global Market Strategy and Business Development

Tony Leo, EVP and Chief Technology Officer

Michael Lisowski, EVP and Chief Operating Officer

Andrea Jones, Chief People Officer

Michael Bishop, EVP and Chief Financial Officer

A link to the video webcast and presentation materials can be found on the FuelCell Energy Investor Relations website at https://investor.fce.com/events/default.aspx. An archived replay of the webcast also will be accessible shortly after the live event from the same link.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) FuelCell Energy is a global leader in sustainable clean energy technologies that address some of the world’s most critical challenges around energy, safety and global urbanization. As a leading global manufacturer of proprietary fuel cell technology platforms, FuelCell Energy is uniquely positioned to serve customers worldwide with sustainable products and solutions for businesses, utilities, governments and municipalities. Our solutions are designed to enable a world empowered by clean energy, enhancing the quality of life for people around the globe. We target large-scale power users with our megawatt-class installations globally, and currently offer sub-megawatt solutions for smaller power consumers in Europe. To provide a frame of reference, one megawatt is adequate to continually power approximately 1,000 average sized U.S. homes. We develop turn-key distributed power generation solutions and operate and provide comprehensive service for the life of the power plant. Our fuel cell solution is a clean, efficient alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation, and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines. Our customer base includes utility companies, municipalities, universities, hospitals, government entities/military bases and a variety of industrial and commercial enterprises. Our leading geographic markets are currently the United States and South Korea, and we are pursuing opportunities in other countries around the world. FuelCell Energy, based in Connecticut, was founded in 1969.

SureSource, SureSource 1500, SureSource 3000, SureSource 4000, SureSource Trigen, SureSource Recovery, SureSource Capture, SureSource Hydrogen, SureSource Storage, SureSource Service, SureSource Treatment, SureSource Capital, FuelCell Energy, and FuelCell Energy logo are all trademarks of FuelCell Energy, Inc.

