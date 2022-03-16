Mizuho Americas Hires Dominic Konstam as Head of Macro Strategy

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mizuho Americas today announced the hiring of Dominic Konstam as Managing Director, Head of Macro Strategy within the Interest Rate Products business, a key part of the firm’s Fixed Income Division. He brings 30 years of financial services experience spanning portfolio management, global rates, foreign exchange, credit markets, and cross-market strategies to this newly-created position.



“Dominic brings an incredible breadth and depth of experience to this vital role," said Thomas Hartnett, Head of the Fixed Income Division. "We are excited to add his ideas about the outlook for specific market sectors to Mizuho's active dialogue with clients. Integrating these product views with our robust Economics content, led by US Chief Economist Steve Ricchiuto, will deliver a compelling framework to consider key topics such as inflation and central bank policy for the months and years ahead.”

Konstam recently served as Co-Head of Rates Research at Citibank, prior to that, he was Global Head of Rates Research at Deutsche Bank for nine years, and Head of Rates Research at Credit Suisse for 18 years. A frequent conference speaker and commentator in the financial press, his insights are highly-regarded, and widely-cited.

Konstam holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Oxford and a Bachelor's degree in Economics with First Class Honours from the University of Cambridge.

Mizuho Americas is a leading provider of a broad range of financial services, including investment and corporate banking, lending, custody, treasury services, research and capital markets solutions. With professionals across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, Mizuho Americas supports corporate clients, institutional investors and public sector organizations by connecting local markets to a vast global network. To learn more about Mizuho Americas' business, values, and ethical commitments, and the entities it comprises, visit www.mizuhogroup.com/americas.

Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG). Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services through its subsidiaries. The group has approximately 900 offices and 60,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and Asia. As of December 31, 2021, its total assets were approximately $2 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at www.mizuhogroup.com.

