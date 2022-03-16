Marie Claire Launches Best in Class Shopping Experience, Marie Claire Edit

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marie Claire, the premium fashion and beauty multi-platform destination published by Future Plc, has expanded its brand offering with the launch of a new editorially approved shopping experience: Marie Claire Edit.



Marie Claire Edit brings the ultimate shopping experience to readers, allowing them to shop thousands of stores via a single site. Users can shop the fashion brands they love across multiple retailers all in the same place, comparing products and styles approved by the expert Marie Claire editorial team. Marie Claire Edit creates a new way for customers to curate their wardrobe and engage with Marie Claire’s fashion and beauty content.

Designed and built in-house, leveraging Future’s eCommerce expertise, Marie Claire Edit brings to life the influential women of Marie Claire’s industry-leading editorial team. The editorial team have curated edits of their favorite brands through which users can search and shop the latest products from their favorite stores. The site will enable Marie Claire to reach new customers by expanding its keyword reach into shopping and product focus searches.

Marie Claire Edit is launching exclusively with Nordstrom for two months, with plans to expand to other fashion retailers shortly after. Nordstrom, the leading fashion retailer that helps customers feel good and look their best, offers a unique range of products, exceptional customer service, and great experiences. Its digital-first platform enables them to serve customers when, where, and how they want to shop—whether that’s in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local, and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through the Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites.

Marie Claire Edit will build upon the successful e-commerce initiatives already in place that have driven more than $10 million in sales for retailers in the last 6 months since the Future acquisition in May 2021. This new innovation will allow the brand to expand its digital reach at scale, within the luxury shopping market, by acquiring a new audience with a higher propensity to purchase.

The launch follows the success of the UK Marie Claire Edit, launched in 2018. In the UK, the Edit leveraged the vast digital reach of the Marie Claire brand to deliver strong SEO capabilities and rank for more than 23,000 key shopping and branded terms, doubling its revenue year over year. The average order value is £397, with some retailers’ order values being as high as £947. Today, the Edit in the UK has over 1.5m products from over 55 different stores, and works with brands such as NET-A-PORTER and MATCHESFASHION. Since launch, it’s expanded to offer beauty and vintage clothing.

Marie Claire Edit will create an always-on approach with brands, merging advertising and e-commerce. The site enables advertisers to reach a new audience whilst providing brands with new native and social advertising formats.

Marie Claire Edit has been led and developed by eCommerce Director Emily Ferguson. Ferguson says, “Our aim was to create a 360-degree approach to customer acquisition, creating purchase touchpoints across the whole ecommerce funnel, and therefore expanding our digital reach.”

“Marie Claire already excels at connecting women of power, purpose, and style with the sophisticated apparel they’re searching for,” said Danielle McNally, Executive Editor, Marie Claire US. “Now, with The Edit, filling their closets with clothing and accessories that enable them to look and feel their best has never been easier. We’re excited to bring this new service to our audience, while also offering more opportunities to our clients and creating additional revenue streams for the company, which reaches 1 in 3 women in the US.”

https://www.marieclaire.com/shop/



About Future

Connectors. Creators. Experience Makers.

Future is a global multi-platform media company and leading digital publisher, with scalable brands and diversified revenue streams. Every month, it connects over 400 million people worldwide with their passions, through expert content, world-class events and cutting-edge proprietary technology. Every year Future attracts millions of consumers to its brands’ websites, magazines, events and social spaces. Its factual production company Future Studios specialises in producing amazing content, enjoyed and shared by millions of people worldwide.

Its market-leading portfolio of over 250 brands spans technology, games, TV and entertainment, women’s lifestyle, country lifestyle, luxury, wealth, knowledge, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest and B2B sectors. Brands include Techradar, Gamesradar+, Kiplinger, Country Life, woman&home, The Week, Marie Claire, Classic Rock, Guitar Player, FourFourTwo, TV Times, Homebuilding & Renovating, Decanter, Digital Camera, Guitarist, How It Works, Total Film, What Hi-Fi? and Music Week.



About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop—whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local, and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it .

Media Contact:

Hugh Moore

Broadsheet Communications for Future Publishing (US)

202-471-0661

hugh@broadsheetcomms.com