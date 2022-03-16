Perceptive Solutions Expands WoundZoom® Mobile Solution With Auto Border Functionality

STEVENS POINT, Wis., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptive Solutions, Inc., maker of WoundZoom Digital Wound Management, today announced the expanded functionality and benefits of their WoundZoom Mobile application with auto border wound detection technology among the primary solution developments. These expanded capabilities create further workflow efficiencies for healthcare providers that measure, document, and treat wounds.

"Our new auto border functionality automatically traces wound edges, saving clinicians time while increasing accuracy during the measurement process without the need for external reference markers. This provides a more streamlined approach with wound measurement for caregivers, while still allowing them to use their clinical expertise during this crucial step," said Mark Lacerte, President of Perceptive Solutions. "Additionally, we have expanded our documentation capability while implementing additional user interface enhancements to make WoundZoom the most user-friendly yet comprehensive and accurate digital wound technology on the market today."

WoundZoom is available for download on the Apple app store and Google Play with application access granted via a WoundZoom user license. Epic EHR facilities can also find our application in the App Orchard.

About Perceptive Solutions

Perceptive Solutions modernizes the practice of wound care with technology-enabled systems designed to increase clinical efficiency, improve care quality, and mitigate risk. Integrating smoothly with your EHR, WoundZoom utilizes the latest AI and imaging technology to capture accurate wound images and measurements from your smart device, automatically prompt and document appropriate actions, and create a continuous, standardized clinical record across shifts, floors, and facilities. For more information, visit https://perceptivesol.com.

