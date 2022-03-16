NY Goat Yoga at Gilbertsville Farmhouse Announces 2022 Retreat Schedule

SOUTH NEW BERLIN, N.Y., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NY Goat Yoga, New York's first-ever goat yoga operation, has officially announced its 2022 retreat schedule. Each of the three-day, two-night, all-inclusive, luxury farm stays offers uniquely themed retreat experiences that individually make for perfect bucket-list activities.

Named one of the best glamping spots in the world, Gilbertsville Farmhouse is an award-winning, luxury resort-style venue. With glamping safari tents outfitted with high-end king mattresses, designer bedding, cozy heat, and design accessories that rival any luxury hotel experience, guests can expect nothing short of premium accommodations for relaxation and rest. The boutique-style, modern Farmhouse Inn offers private suites as well, and the farm also boasts a one-acre pond with a gazebo island, a one-of-a-kind hammock park, and friendly farm animals that roam the property.

The on-site culinary team prepares fresh farm-to-table style meals that are served in the farm's stunning barn spaces, and every evening ends with a roaring bonfire and s'mores and the dark mountain skies illuminated by the stars, offering the most incredible stargazing experience on the market today.

"Our retreats are luxurious, self-indulgent, and one-of-a-kind," said Sharon Boustani, owner of NY Goat Yoga. "They cannot be found anywhere else in the world. We've checked."

Baby Goat and Me is a wholesome experience that includes guests adopting a baby goat for the entirety of their stay. After picking a baby goat to adopt for the weekend, guests can bottle-feed their baby goat, cuddle with it, take family photos, and enjoy bedtime stories and walkabouts with goat babies in baby carriers.

The Summer Food & Wine and Beercation retreats are great options for guests looking to enjoy a few beverages during their stay. The former gives guests the opportunity to kick off their summer with three days of gorgeous New York countryside, multi-course gourmet meals, and amazing wine pairings. An all-white candlelit dinner in a chandelier-filled barn (P. Diddy style) is also a part of the retreat's itinerary.

Similar to a stay-cation, Beercation is a great choice for those looking to just lounge and drink beer. Upon arrival, guests will be greeted by the farm's resident beer burro, who will accompany them to their glamping safari tent. At that point, the rest of the weekend is entirely dedicated to being lazy, sunbathing, eating well, and drinking incredible craft beer.

Foliage, Food, and Wine is another engaging option for those looking to participate in an enjoyable drinking experience. With the stunningly beautiful autumn in New York at Gilbertsville Farmhouse setting the scene, guests are surrounded by incredible foliage vistas as they are wined and dined by one of the finest culinary teams in the Northeast. Camera enthusiasts will be ecstatic for the atmosphere alone, as this retreat is held in peak foliage season when the mountains are decorated with bursts of natural colors.

The classic Goat Yoga Retreat is exactly what it sounds like - this retreat is all about the goats and the yoga. Guests start the retreat with a sunset goat yoga class and end it with a nighttime, candlelit, hip-hop yoga class. In between the two sessions, guests enjoy delicious meals, incredible spaces, outdoor movies, hammocks in the woods, pond fun and a plethora of goat cuddles and kisses.

Those interested in feeling like a kid again can participate in Adult Summer Camp, an experience that is focused on helping guests return to a time that was much simpler. Guests can play in the pond, tell campfire stories, make s'mores, run in potato sacks, and conclude the day with an exciting dance party. Guests will not have to put up with camp cots, however. Instead, "campers" will sleep in glamorous safari tents with king beds and luxurious amenities at this bougie summer camp.

Last but not least, lovebirds can register for the Couples Retreat, which has a growing list of annual participants who coined the weekend "the most romantic weekend of the year". This couples-only retreat oozes romance, with cozy, warm and beautiful lodging, king beds, fur blankets, champagne, chocolates, candles, stargazing, and more. Breakfast is served in bed and dinner is served by candlelight, another reason so many couples return year after year for this amazing experience.

Retreats are now on sale at www.nygoatyoga.com.

About NY Goat Yoga & Gilbertsville Farmhouse

NY Goat Yoga, New York's first-ever goat yoga operation, is the brainchild of Aldo & Sharon Boustani. It is operated on Boustani's luxury farm resort, Gilbertsville Farmhouse. The resort, which operates primarily as a wedding and event venue specializing in weekend events, was founded in 2013 by Aldo and Sharon and their four children, formerly of New York City. They extensively repurposed the buildings and grounds on their former dairy farm to create a unique and gorgeous space featuring two stunning barns and their one-of-a-kind Glamping Village. Gilbertsville Farmhouse is only 3 1/2 hours from NYC and the first-ever glamping venue in New York State.

The on-site goat yoga classes take place in their gorgeous barn, which is draped with multiple crystal chandeliers and cafe lighting or outside by their one-acre pond. The venue is also host to one-of-a-kind overnight retreats during the year and an annual Couples Retreat in November.

The NY Goat Yoga goats have been featured on the Drew Barrymore Show, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Dr. Oz Show, and The Untitled Action Bronson Show, and have done yoga with Tyra Banks and Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones fame. The goats have even rated pizza with Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy. The goats travel the northeast for NY Goat Yoga's College Tour, bringing joy and stress relief to college students, and they are available for private events too.

