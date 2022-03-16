7 Startups You Can Invest in Now on Fundify

Austin, Texas, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Startup investments through equity crowdfunding rose 140% in the United States last year, according to Crowdfund Capital Advisors, as more people learned that this market is now open to everyday investors – not just the wealthy.

This rapidly growing market gives people the chance to invest early in companies that they believe may hit it big, as well as to help create the future they want to see by investing in founders and ideas they support. Investment minimums are kept low to give broad access (sometimes as low as $10), and the entire process of due diligence and investment is handled online.

Here are seven startups that are open to investors today on Fundify, an equity crowdfunding platform that makes it simple to invest in startups.

NODABL Networks

This startup provides private LTE and 5G broadband networks as a service, seeking to create a more affordable option for enterprises and communities. NODABL is led by wireless industry veterans who are partnering with industry leaders such as Motorola Solutions and Nokia.

They are targeting markets for smart city networks, enterprise applications and distance learning – particularly in rural and underserved communities.

Undesert

Undesert aims to transform dry deserts into “smart forests” where a specific type of tree is irrigated through patented water desalination technology, which is powered by renewable solar energy. These trees can capture carbon and return pure oxygen to the air in an effort to reverse the effects of global warming.

This startup was selected as part of the MassChallenge 2021 cohort and is now part of the Avatar Accelerator program that prepares tech companies to compete for the $100 million XPrize from Elon Musk’s organization.

EvStructure

The push toward electric vehicles (EV) is creating huge demand for more EV charging infrastructure across America, and that’s exactly what this company delivers. With end-to-end capabilities, EvStructure can design, build, procure, install and maintain the infrastructure needed to support the country's widespread adoption of electric vehicles.

EvStructure has nearly $13 million of signed installation contracts and 70,000+ successfully installed and operating EV charging projects, including deployments at Amazon and major city governments. They’ve formed strategic partnerships with Nissan, GM and Fiat Chrysler among other key players in the EV space.

Akttyva Therapeutics

This platform technology company seeks to develop therapies for vascular leak. Their first program is a drug for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), which is a potentially deadly condition that presents in cases of COVID-19, pneumonia, the flu and other respiratory infections.

This company earned recognition as a MassChallenge 2021 Finalist and is led by experienced drug-discovery and development entrepreneurs.

TrueGen Health

As the mental health crisis grows for America’s youth, TrueGen Health is on a mission to increase access to quality behavioral health care for millions of children and adolescents.

TrueGen Health seeks to develop next-generation technology and artificial intelligence for pediatric behavioral health providers to enable them to deliver a higher level of care more efficiently so they can provide care to more people.

AgWiki

Some 815 million people in the world are malnourished, and climate change is making it more difficult to produce the crops and livestock needed.

AgWiki aims to solve world food problems socially, by bringing together agriculturalists, farmers, ranchers and others in food production so they can easily access crucial environmental and agronomic information. On AgWiki, all food producers can learn how to adapt to fluctuations caused by climate change and find best practices for producing more food with less impact on the planet.

ReadyB

ReadyB aims to disrupt the massive gig and rideshare markets with their patented app that enables anyone to hire or be hired for any service or skill, including those delivered via video conferencing. This app is in the market already connecting service consumers and service providers real time, anywhere in the world.

Unlike leading competitors, ReadyB allows drivers to set their own rates.

About Fundify

Fundify is a tech-driven equity crowdfunding marketplace that enables almost anyone to invest in next-gen startups alongside industry experts. Investors can join for free at https://fundify.com to stay informed about this growing market.

Fundify is the brand name of a group of companies that is owned by Fundify, Inc., which includes Fundify Portal, LLC. Fundify Portal, LLC is an SEC-registered funding portal and a member of FINRA. Fundify Portal, LLC offers investments to everyone 18 years of age or older under Title III, Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF). Investing involves the risk of loss. Investments may be illiquid, and there may not be a secondary market to sell any particular investment.

