Diuretics Global Market Report 2022

New York, March 16, 2022





The global diuretics market is expected to grow from $0.60 billion in 2021 to $0.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $0.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.0%.



The diuretic drugs market consists of sales of diuretic drugs and related services.Diuretic drugs help increase the flow of urine by reducing concentration of sodium and chloride in the body.



Diuretic drugs include diuril, microzide, indapamide.



The main types of diuretic are osmotic diuretics, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, loop diuretics, thiazides & thiazide-like diuretics and aldosterone antagonists.An osmotic diuretic is a form of diuretic that prevents water and sodium from being reabsorbed.



They are intravenously administered pharmacologically inactive compounds.The different routes of administration include intravenous, oral and is used in hypertension, glaucoma, heart failure, kidney stones.



It is distributed through various channels such as hospital pharmacies, independent pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores and online pharmacies.



North America is the largest region in the diuretic market in 2021.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increase in the renal and kidney disorder cases drives the diuretics drug market.In such cases, the kidney does not function properly increase the need for water-pills (diuretic drugs) to maintain a proper flow of urine.



The rise in kidney disorders can be attributed to change in lifestyle such as consumption of unhealthy food high in calcium and other minerals. For example, according to the National Kidney Foundation Inc, in 2019, about 1 out of every 7 or 15% of the adult population in America have chronic kidney disease (CKD).



The diuretic drugs market is restricted by the stringent regulatory policies governing the market.Several requirements are laid down by the regulatory bodies to manufacture, process and pack the drugs and the companies should abide by various compliances such as FDA’s CGMP regulations; Compliance with European Medicines Agency Regulations, WHO Guidelines.



For instance, the Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations of FDA in the USA imposes several regulations under 21 CFR parts 314, 210 and 211, with respect to application and licensing of new and generic drugs, regulations for manufacturing, processing, packaging or holding of drugs, and requirements for finished pharmaceuticals respectively. These regulations negatively impact the growth of the market.



A new drug delivery technology called the oral nanoparticle delivery technology is developed to improve the pH and intestinal permeability of the diuretic drugs to increase the digesting capability as majority of these drugs have low water solubility and bioavailability.Drugs such as amlodipine and isradipine having low bioavailability (less number of solvent to get diluted) and high light sensitivity were delivered using Nano emulsion (dispersion that consist of oil, surfactants and aqueous phase) as a drug delivery system.



Pharmacokinetics (study of how organism affects drug) data of both the drugs revealed enhanced stability and bioavailability.For instance, Nanomerics, a pharmaceutical nanotechnology drug delivery company is carrying out R&D in this technology by working on MET (Molecule Envelop Technology) Nanoparticles Oral Delivery.



Also, in 2020, a Japanese research team from Kumamoto University, developed a new nanocarrier drug delivery technology to enhance the drugs, from moving from the blood into the brain.



The manufacturers must comply with the European Medicines Agency’s scientific guidelines on quality that should be maintained in the manufacturing, processing, packaging of the drugs and help manufacturers prepare marketing authorization applications.In addition, the International Council for Harmonization (ICH) guidelines lays down Good Manufacturing Practice (ICHQ7) guide which states that all the utilities like steam, gases, compressed air, heating, ventilation and air condition could impact the quality of the product (drug).



Hence, proper monitoring and actions should be executed if limits are exceeded. It has also framed guidelines for Quality Risk Management (ICHQ9) that provides all the risk management methods and tools like FMEA (Failure Mode Effects Analysis), FMECA (Failure Mode, Effects and Criticality Analysis), FTA (Fault Tree Analysis), HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critically Control Points) and others.



In March 2020, AstraZeneca, a UK based pharmaceutical company acquired Atnahs Pharma for $350 million.Through this acquisition AstraZeneca gets the commercial rights to various drugs such as Tenoretic (atenolol, chlorthalidone fixed-dose combination), Tenormin (atenolol), Zestoretic (lisinopril, hydrochlorothiazide fixed-dose combination), Inderal (propranolol) and Zestril (lisinopril).



Atnahs Pharma is a UK based company that develop diuretic drugs.



The countries covered in the diuretic market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





