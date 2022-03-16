(BRDS) Alert: Why did Birds Global Stock Drop? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP (www.JohnsonFistel.com) is investigating whether Bird Global, Inc. ("Bird" or the "Company") (NYSE: BRDS), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focus on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under the federal securities laws.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? In November 2021, Bird Rides, Inc. and Switchback II Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company, closed a business combination, and the combined company was renamed Bird Global, Inc.

On March 15, 2022, the company issued its fourth-quarter, its full-year 2021 earnings, and 2022 projections. For the first quarter, Bird expects revenue of $34 million to $36 million. The midpoint of $35 million is well below Wall Street's target of $48.8 million.

For the full year, Bird forecast revenue of at least $350 million. Analysts had been looking for 2022 sales of $381.7 million.

Following this news, Bird’s stock was trading down over 13% in pre-market trading on March 16, 2022.

