The Worldwide Electric DC Motors Industry is Expected to Reach $23.6 Billion by 2028

Dublin, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric DC Motors Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Speed, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric DC motor market is expected to grow from US$ 12,968.5 million in 2021 to US$ 23,639.4 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2021-2028.



By country, the APAC electric DC motors market is subsegmented into Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The robust automotive industry across the region has been increasing the demand for electric DC motors over the years. Countries such as China and India have boosted their automotive production due to the rise in demand for commercial and passenger vehicles across the region. In 2020, 3,394,446 and 25,225,242 vehicles were produced in India and China, respectively. This rise in automotive manufacturing across APAC contributes to the rising demand for electric DC motors across the region.

The production of industrial equipment and home appliances has drastically increased over the years in China. In APAC, rising disposable incomes and fast urbanization, along with creative and appealing advertising by manufacturing corporations, have produced a potentially disruptive market environment. The increase in the number of urban residents and middle-class families has resulted in an increase in demand for home and kitchen equipment throughout the region. Yaskawa Electric Corporation; Johnson Electric Holdings Limited; Nidec Corporation; and MinebeaMitsumi, Inc. are among the few electric DC motor manufacturers operating in APAC. These companies have increased their investments in product development and geographic expansion to increase their customer base across the globe. In February 2021, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited launched LVDC motors for smart furniture.



The electric DC motor market is segmented on the basis of type, speed, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into brushed DC motors and brushless DC motors. The brushless DC motors segment represented a larger share of the overall market in 2020. Based on speed, the market is segmented into low (less than 1,000 rpm), medium (1,001 - 25,000 rpm), and high (above 25,000). In 2020, the medium segment held the largest share of the market.

By application, the electric DC motor market is segmented into industrial machinery, automotive and transportation, HVAC equipment, aerospace & defense, household appliances, and others. The household appliances segment represented the largest share of the overall market in 2020. Based on geography, the electric DC motor market is primarily segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America. In 2020, APAC accounted for the largest share in the global market.



The MEA electric DC motors market is negatively affected from the supply side, owing to disruptions in the supply chain of raw materials. The rise in COVID-19 cases caused the discontinuation of many economic operations. Due to the international travel ban, the tourism sector was drastically affected. As a result, the demand for new air conditioners, television sets, and refrigerators decreased notably. This impacted the requirement for electric DC motor from HVAC system and consumer electronics manufacturers. The end users in the MEA region are dependent on international suppliers and experienced significant supply chain disruption during Q1 and Q2 of 2020. However, with beginning of Q3 of 2020, the demand for various semiconductor products, including electric DC motors, increased after its operations resumed.



A few major players operating in the global electric DC motor market are ABB Ltd; AMETEK Inc.; Yaskawa Electric Corporation; Johnson Electric Holdings Limited; Nidec Corporation; Siemens AG; Allied Motion Technologies Inc.; MinebeaMitsumi, Inc.; Maxon Motors AG; and Regal Rexnord Corporation.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Electric DC Motors Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Electric DC Motors Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 MEA - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South America - PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion

4.5 Premium Insights

4.5.1 Brushless DC Motor in Automotive Application

4.5.2 Brushed DC Motor in Automotive Application

4.5.3 Prominent Players Operating in Brushed and Brushless DC Motor in Automotive Application



5. Electric DC Motors Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Demand for HVAC Systems

5.1.2 Rising Adoption of Brushless DC Motor

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Low-Quality and Inexpensive Electric DC Motors

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Adoption of Brushless DC Motors in Manufacturing of Electric Vehicle

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing Penetration of Industrial Automation

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Electric DC Motors - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Electric DC Motors Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning Of Key Players



7. Electric DC Motors Market Analysis - by Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Electric DC Motors Market, By Type (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Brushed DC Motor

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Brushed DC Motor: Electric DC Motors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Brushless DC Motor

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Brushless DC Motor: Electric DC Motors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Electric DC Motors Market Analysis - by Speed

8.1 Overview

8.2 Electric DC Motors Market, by Speed (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Low Speed (Less Than 1,000 rpm)

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Low Speed : Electric DC Motors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Medium Speed (1,001 to 25,000 rpm)

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Medium Speed: Electric DC Motors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 High Speed (Above 25,000)

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 High Speed: Electric DC Motors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Electric DC Motors Market Analysis - by Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Electric DC Motors Market, by Application (2020 and 2028)

9.3 Industrial Machinery

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Industrial Machinery: Electric DC Motors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Automotive and Transportation

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Automotive and Transportation: Electric DC Motors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 HVAC Equipment

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 HVAC Equipment: Electric DC Motors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.6 Aerospace and Defense

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Aerospace and Defense: Electric DC Motors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.7 Household Appliances

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Household Appliances: Electric DC Motors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.8 Others

9.8.1 Overview

9.8.2 Others: Electric DC Motors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Electric DC Motors Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Electric DC Motors Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Product Development



13. Company Profiles

13.1 ABB Ltd

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 AMETEK Inc.

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Nidec Corporation

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Siemens AG

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 MinebeaMitsumi, Inc.

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Maxon Motors AG

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Regal Rexnord Corporation

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hktgk8

