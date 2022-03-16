Global Edtech Market (2022 to 2026) - Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Dublin, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Edtech Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in depth analysis of the global edtech market by value, by component, by deployment type, by end user, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the edtech market, including the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the edtech market.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global edtech market has also been forecasted for the period 2022-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global edtech market is fragmented with a large number of market players operating worldwide. The key players of the edtech market are BYJU'S, Duolingo, Inc., Yunafudao, and VIPKid. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Edtech is a combination of education and technology which combine hardware and software components to enhance teacher-led learning classrooms and improve student's learning outcomes. Edtech is not just about reformatting books and training manuals, or even about the introduction of technologies themselves. It is about developing a new form of learning architecture. It is set to transform the future of how education is resourced, taught, consumed, and ultimately the results it yields - both for individual and society as a whole as the industry continue the build the knowledge economy.



Edtech industry is still in its early stages of development but it shows promise of growth in future. Edtech help students and professionals to learn at their own pace by customizing the curriculum and giving them the flexibility of deciding their own learning time. Edtech benefits include democratizing education, help in building the knowledge economy, and enhancing curriculum of K-12 students for the development of industry-standard skills.



Edtech can be segmented by component, by deployment type, and by end-users. By component segmentation includes Hardware, Software and Services. By deployment type segmentation includes On-premises, Cloud and Hybrid. By end user segmentation includes Upto K-12, Higher Education and Others.



The global Edtech market is projected to grow significantly during the period of 2022-2026. The global Edtech market is expected to increase due to rise in number of smartphone users, growing in number of internet users, decline in data prices, increment in usage of digitization in education, direct cost savings, personalized education experience, usage of big data analytics and surge in online learning. Yet, the market faces some challenges like challenges related to mental health, problem of digital divide and privacy and security issues.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Edtech Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Edtech Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Edtech Market by Component (Hardware, Software, & Services)

3.1.3 Global Edtech Market by Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud & Hybrid)

3.1.4 Global Edtech Market by End User (Upto K-12, Higher Education & Others)

3.1.5 Global Edtech Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa & Latin America)

3.2 Global Edtech Market: Component Analysis

3.2.1 Global Hardware Edtech Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Software Edtech Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Services Edtech Market by Value

3.3 Global Edtech Market: Deployment Type Analysis

3.3.1 Global Cloud Edtech Market by Value

3.3.2 Global On-premises Edtech Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Hybrid Edtech Market by Value

3.4 Global Edtech Market: End User Analysis

3.4.1 Global Up to K-12 Edtech Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Higher Education Edtech Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Others Edtech Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Edtech Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Edtech Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Edtech Market by End User (Upto K-12, Higher Education & Others)

4.1.3 North America Upto K-12 Edtech Market by Value

4.1.4 North America Higher Education Edtech Market by Value

4.1.5 North America Others Edtech Market by Value

4.1.6 North America Edtech Market by Region ( The US & Rest of North America)

4.1.7 The US Edtech Market by Value

4.1.8 Rest of North America Edtech Market by Value

4.2 Europe Edtech Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Edtech Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe Edtech Market by Region (Germany & Rest of Europe)

4.2.3 Germany Edtech Market by Value

4.2.4 Rest of Europe Edtech Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific Edtech Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Edtech Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia Pacific Edtech Market by End User (Upto K-12, Higher Education & Others)

4.3.3 Asia Pacific Upto K-12 Edtech Market by Value

4.3.4 Asia Pacific Higher Education Edtech Market by Value

4.3.5 Asia Pacific Others Edtech Market by Value

4.4 Middle East & Africa Edtech Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Middle East & Africa Edtech Market by Value

4.5 Latin America Edtech Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Latin America Edtech Market by Value



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Edtech Market

5.1.2 Surge in Funding during COVID-19

5.1.3 The Future of EdTech



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rise in number of Smartphone Users

6.1.2 Growing Number of Internet Users

6.1.3 Decline in Data Prices

6.1.4 Increment in Usage of Digitization in Education

6.1.5 Direct Cost Savings

6.1.6 Personalized Education Experience

6.1.7 Usage of Big Data Analytics

6.1.8 Surge in Online Learning

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Challenges related to Mental Health

6.2.2 Problem of Digital Divide

6.2.3 Privacy and Security Issues

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Surge in Extended Reality

6.3.2 Introduction of 5G Technology

6.3.3 Rise in Use of Internet of Things

6.3.4 Integration of Artificial Intelligence

6.3.5 Emerging Technologies

6.3.6 Surge in Use of Blockchain

6.3.7 Incorporation of Games into Digital Classroom



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Edtech Market Players: Competitive Landscape

7.2 Global Edtech Market Players: Valuation Comparison



8. Company Profiles

8.1 BYJU'S

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Business Strategy

8.2 Duolingo, Inc.

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Business Strategy

8.3 Yuanfudao

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Business Strategy

8.4 VIPKiD

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Business Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dqrdi5