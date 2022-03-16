Definitive Healthcare Launches Passport Analytics Suite

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced the general availability of the Passport Analytics Suite, a set of products that helps life science organizations develop, launch and commercialize products more efficiently by delivering data-agnostic analytics on-demand. The Passport Analytics Suite is powered by Analytical Wizards, the company acquired by Definitive Healthcare in February 2022.



“We are excited to launch this suite of highly configurable and scalable analytics products built on top of the fabulous technology that we acquired with Analytical Wizards,” said Jason Krantz, founder and CEO of Definitive Healthcare. “With these tools, clients can effectively assess and optimize brand performance and dial in the optimal promotional mix. The Passport Analytics Suite helps clients optimize the entire commercialization process, from early-stage business planning needs through post-launch performance acceleration.”

Addressing critical pre-and post-commercial needs for life sciences

Comprised of two products – Passport Promotional Analytics and Passport Planning & Performance – the Passport Analytics Suite delivers commercial intelligence around product planning, product performance and marketing optimization. The suite combines a highly configurable front-end application environment with an automated, efficient and scalable back-end cloud platform. Clients can quickly and seamlessly combine data from virtually any internal or third-party source and then use patent-pending analytics to immediately obtain the intelligence needed to reach peak revenue and profit.

“Sanofi has mission-critical data about sales and marketing spread across our global organization,” said Peter Ingraham, Head of the Global Analytics Center of Excellence at Sanofi. “With the state-of-the-art technology from Analytical Wizards, we can quickly bring it all together in one place and run analytics at-scale that enable us to dynamically adjust our global marketing spend at a country level across our brand portfolio and identify strategic opportunities.”

The Passport Analytics Suite enables life sciences organizations to establish an analytics on-demand environment at-scale. The suite can integrate internal sales and marketing data with third-party big data on claims, EMR and lab/diagnostics data, as well as publicly available datasets including CMS, clinicaltrials.gov, and CDC epidemiology. The suite can also integrate data from Definitive Healthcare’s proprietary platform, including the Definitive ID and its industry-leading provider reference and affiliation data. However, Definitive Healthcare data is not required for a successful implementation of the Passport Analytics Suite.

With the Passport Analytics Suite, life sciences organizations can inform product development with high-quality intelligence by cleansing and combining data from multiple sources. Users can easily aggregate unstructured data from the specific sources that matter to them, saving time and resources. The Passport Analytics Suite is designed to work with data from any cloud or IT infrastructure, unlike competitive solutions which base reporting on limited or proprietary data inputs.

“The Passport Analytics Suite is unique in its ability to combine AI-driven data science methodologies with deep expertise in the life sciences,” said Ram Sharma, founder and CEO of Analytical Wizards. “The Passport Analytics Suite delivers configurable analytics on-demand, allowing clients to cut and re-cut data as they want in a secure, self-service environment. The easy-to-use products enable team members from across an organization to create value by reporting on a single source of truth, and then looking at it from multiple angles.”

Optimizing brand performance, promotional investment and omnichannel execution

The first release of the Passport Analytics Suite is built on top of two existing products from Analytical Wizards and further extends their value:

Passport Planning & Performance, built on top of the Ize product from Analytical Wizards, optimizes the pathway to FDA approval and subsequent commercialization by improving market opportunity selection, accelerating clinical trials and informing business decisions. Passport Planning & Performance includes four distinct, user-friendly modules (Opportunity Assessment, 360 KPI Scorecard, Clinical Trial Accelerator, and Dynamic Targeting) which enable clients to size potential markets, measure performance with interactive KPI dashboards, identify the fastest recruiting investigators and predict patients eligible to receive treatment.



Passport Promotional Analytics, built on top of the Wiz product from Analytical Wizards, helps life science organizations attain peak revenue and profit by improving customer segmentation, maximizing impact of promotional tactics and effectively allocating omnichannel budget. Passport Promotional Analytics includes four distinct, user-friendly modules (Promotion Mix, Channel Insight, Customer Segmentation, and Campaign Performance) which enable clients to understand the preferences of prospect segments, target high-value healthcare providers and identify the most engaging marketing tactics and channels.

“As a long-time user of the Wiz product from Analytical Wizards, we’ve seen significant improvement in our go-to-market strategy by using their world-class analytics,” said Greg Nagle, SVP and Head of Commercial Analytics at Sumitovant Biopharma. “I look forward to the new types of healthcare commercial intelligence that Analytical Wizards and Definitive Healthcare will create together.”

For more information about the Passport Analytics Suite, visit https://www.definitivehc.com/passport.

About Definitive Healthcare

At Definitive Healthcare, our passion is to transform data, analytics and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

Media Contacts:

Danielle Johns

djohns@definitivehc.com

Highwire PR

definitivehealthcare@highwirepr.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Denyeau

ICR for Definitive Healthcare

brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

646-277-1251