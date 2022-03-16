Alaunos Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 30, 2022

HOUSTON, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Alaunos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TCRT), today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, before the open of U.S. markets. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to provide a corporate update and review the financial results.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing 844-309-0618 (United States) or 661-378-9465 (International) with the conference code 9091406. A live webcast may be accessed using the link here, or by visiting the “Investors” section of the Alaunos website at www.alaunos.com. After the live webcast, the event will be archived on the Company’s website for approximately 30 days after the call.

About Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc.

Alaunos is a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, focused on developing T-cell receptor (TCR) therapies based on its non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene transfer platform and its unique cancer hotspot Library, covering common tumor-related mutations in key oncolytic genes including KRAS, TP53 and EGFR. The Company has clinical and strategic collaborations with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the National Cancer Institute. For more information, please visit www.alaunos.com.

