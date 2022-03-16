America’s Car-Mart, Inc. Names EVP, Procurement and Inventory

Rogers, Arkansas, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company has named Brian Stone as Executive Vice President, Procurement and Inventory effective March 21, 2022.

Mr. Stone joins the Company with significant industry experience, including 20 years with CarMax, where he began in vehicle procurement and quickly progressed to senior roles, including vice president of operations, as well as vice president of strategy, mergers and acquisitions. Additionally, Mr. Stone has cofounded digital-heavy startup companies that involve ride sharing and purchasing cars from the public.

“Brian is an effective and proven leader with a great reputation in our industry,” said Jeff Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “His experience aligns well with our current initiatives regarding improvements through data analysis, reconditioning, inventory management, and leveraging industry partnerships, among other areas of focus. We are delighted to add Brian to our dedicated team and we look forward to the impact that he will have on our efforts to capitalize on significant market growth opportunities in the coming years.”

About America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships in twelve states and is one of the largest publicly held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market. The Company specializes in the sale of quality, pre-owned vehicles, and features flexible used car financing options for customers with bad credit, no credit, repossessions or even past bankruptcy and emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. For more information about America’s Car-Mart, including investor presentations, please visit our website at www.car-mart.com.