UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. To Report Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Financial Results On March 24, 2022

HONG KONG, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“UCLOUDLINK” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced that it will report unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 before the market open on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Management will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 p.m. Beijing Time that same day.
Listeners may access the call by dialing:
|International:
|+1-412-902-4272
|US (Toll Free):
|+1-888-346-8982
|UK (Toll Free)
|0-800-279-9489
|UK (Local Toll)
|0-207-544-1375
|Mainland China (Toll Free):
|400-120-1203
|Hong Kong (Toll Free):
|800-905-945
|Hong Kong (Local Toll):
|+852-3018-4992
|Singapore (Toll Free):
|800-120-6157
|Australia (Toll Free):
|1-800-121301
Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for “uCloudlink Group Inc.” Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.ucloudlink.com.
A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until March 31, 2022, by dialing:
|US (Toll Free):
|+1-877-344-7529
|International:
|+1-412-317-0088
|Canada (Toll Free):
|855-669-9658
|Replay Passcode:
|6481690
About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
UCLOUDLINK is the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company’s products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.
For more information, please contact:
UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
Jillian Zeng
Tel: +852-2180-6111
E-mail: ir@ucloudlink.com
Investor Relations:
The Equity Group Inc.
Alice Zhang, Investor Relations Analyst
Tel: +1-212-836-9610
E-mail: azhang@equityny.com
In China:
Lucy Ma, Associate
Tel: +86 10 5661 7012
E-mail: lma@equityny.com