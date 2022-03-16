CBMJ Raises $230K for Internal Operations; Super Store Patriot Depot Consolidates Multiple E-Commerce Stores

POWDER SPRINGS, GA, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism “CBMJ” (OTC:CBMJ) announces an additional capital raise of $230K in Q-1 of 2022. The proceeds were used to complete the transition from hosting multiple e-commerce stores into a single Super Store known as www.patriotdepot.com

"Consolidating the various businesses into one store should lead to additional efficiencies in product distribution and shipping,” stated CEO Ford Jordan.

CBMJ expects to report full year 2021 results when it files its annual report on or around 3-31-22.

About DeDonato Enterprises: DeDonato Enterprises, L.L.C. is a Digital Marketing Agency based in Metro-Atlanta that specializes in reaching a conservative/libertarian/religious audience. DeDonato was acquired by CBMJ in October of 2020.

About Patriot Depot: Patriot Depot is an online retailer that distributes and sells Conservative and Christian themed supplies, apparel, pins, flags, patriotic gifts, glasses, novelties, books, DVDs and more. Patriot Depot was acquired by CBMJ mid-2021.

About CBMJ: (CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism is a Digital Marketing Company based in Metro-Atlanta that specializes in reaching a conservative/libertarian/religious audience. Among other assets, CBMJ operates numerous social media accounts across several platforms with over 2 million followers, owns an active database of over 20 million opt-in email subscribers, and publishes a network of 47 monetized political/news websites generating 10 million page views per month. Some of the marquis sites include www.flagandcross.com , and www.patriotdepot.com . The Company also maintains one of the largest collections of historical documents on the web at http://constitution.com/ .

In addition, CBMJ operates a brick-and-mortar coffee shop in Hiram, GA, and e-commerce websites including www.thrashercoffee.com/ , www.valloranicigars.com , and an e-commerce portal at their primary site www.store.flagandcross.com/ . CBMJ now also distributes the increasingly popular TV, radio, and social media segment "The Schaftlein Report" hosted by economic analyst, political commentator Mark Schaftlein. https://schaftleinreport.com/

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com . These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially.

Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism

Mark Schaftlein

877-704-6773