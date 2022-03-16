Sugarmade Exploring Potential Move into Omakase Sushi and Cannabis Venture Space in West Hollywood LA

MONROVIA, CA, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sugarmade, Inc. (OTC Pink: SGMD) ("Sugarmade" or the "Company"), an emerging company in the licensed cannabis sector, is excited to announce that the Company is exploring a possible joint venture with a well-established business to create access to the Los Angeles reservation-only omakase sushi restaurant marketplace.

The joint venture may include an on-site cannabis event area and cannabis delivery services hub.

Management believes there is an opportunity to create a new model with potentially wide-ranging implications for the LA-based cannabis marketplace and its relationship with the reservation-only dining event market.

“We believe this presents a tremendous opportunity for Sugarmade to break into a new market that aligns well with our established expertise and infrastructure,” commented Jimmy Chan, CEO of Sugarmade. “On-site cannabis consumption is still extremely rare at dining establishments in LA. The omakase phenomenon has become one of the defining trends in the restaurant industry over recent years. We believe this dovetails extremely well with the cannabis trend. A partnership in this area may open the door to further establishing Sugarmade cannabis products in the rapidly growing and vibrant LA metro marketplace.”



About Sugarmade

Sugarmade Inc. (OTC: SGMD) is a product and brand marketing company investing in operations with disruptive or hyper growth potential. We are headquartered in Monrovia, California, a suburb of Los Angeles. The company’s core strategic plan is centered on expanding its end-market access as a central player in the growing California cannabis delivery marketplace while developing its in-house cannabis production capacity to verticalize operations in the space. Through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, Sugarmade intends to develop a full farm-to-door vertically integrated cannabis business. Our Cannabis portfolio includes CarryOutsupplies.com, SugarRush, NUG Avenue, Lemon Glow and Budcars. For more information, please visit www.Sugarmade.com .

